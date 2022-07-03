'I can hurt him on grass courts': Nadal's next opponent fires massive Wimbledon warning ahead last 16 clash

Sports

Hindustan Times
03 July, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 04:31 pm

Related News

'I can hurt him on grass courts': Nadal's next opponent fires massive Wimbledon warning ahead last 16 clash

“He didn’t play so many matches on grass the last couple of years. You see him struggle a little bit. Of course he’s winning the first few rounds. But I think maybe I can hurt him on the grass courts here.”

Hindustan Times
03 July, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 04:31 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

For the fourth consecutive time in his career, Rafael Nadal has reached the fourth round of the Wimbledon tournament, two of which include running to the semifinal as well. And he did so on Saturday in supreme fashion, beating 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets on Centre Court in his third-round tie. However, ahead of his last 16 clashes, Nadal's next opponent issued a massive warning to Spaniard, saying that he holds the ability to "hurt" him on the grass courts of the All England Club.

Nadal made a dicey start to his Wimbledon return. Playing on the Centre Court for the first time since reaching the semis in 2019, Nadal dropped a set each in his first two matches. But on Saturday, he held the upper edge against Sonego, and despite the Italian waging a comeback under the closed roof in the third set, Nadal broke his serve again to wrap up the match in style.

Nadal will next face Botic van de Zandschulp in the pre-quarters, who as well has dropped two sets each in his last two matches against unseeded players.

The 36-year-old has previously faced the 21st seed only once in his career, in French Open in May and Nadal had scripted a comfortable 6-3 6-2 6-4 win in the third round. But the Dutch international feels that their meeting on the grass-court could end in his favour.

"The biggest challenge in tennis is to play Rafa at Roland Garros. It was a tough one there, but [I have] more confidence here to really make a shot," said Van de Zandschulp said after his 7-5 2-6 7-6(7) 6-1 win over Richard Gasquet to reach the fourth round.

"Hopefully it's going [to be] better than the first time. I was a little bit nervous there during the beginning of the match, so hopefully, I can start better off here.

"He didn't play so many matches on grass the last couple of years. You see him struggle a little bit. Of course, he's winning the first few rounds. But I think maybe I can hurt him on the grass courts here."

Others

Rafa Nadal / wimbledon / Botic van de Zandschulp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

5h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

6h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

8h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

7h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

7h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

19h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years