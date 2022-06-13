'I believe I am in the right place to fulfill my ambitions': Haaland unveiled as Man City player

Manchester City have announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on Monday almost after a month of confirming the signing.

"This is a proud day for me and my family," Haaland said.

"I was born in England, so I've been a Man City fan my whole life, I know a lot about the club," he added.

"I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can't help but admire their style of play, it's exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

"There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfill my ambitions.

"I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me and I can't wait to get started in pre-season."

Haaland had given the green light to a move to City, where his father, Alf-Inge, spent three seasons between 2000 and 2003.

City confirmed on May 10 that they had reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Haaland, and it's understood they paid just €60 million to activate the striker's release clause.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak then acknowledged Haaland's imminent arrival in an interview with club media at the end of May, but City were still yet to formally unveil the 21-year-old striker as their player.

Why it took so long to unveil Haaland as a City player may remain a question. But it's been understood that Haaland wanted to be unveiled on the same day as his father signed for Manchester City back in 2000.

22 years ago on this very day, Manchester City signed Alfie Haaland. 8035 days later, the club officially announced the signing of Erling Haaland.

Haaland had teased his City move on social media in the past few weeks, posting two pictures of himself as a toddler in the Etihad club's kit with the caption, "To be continued…". City replied to his tweet with, "See you soon!".

Haaland spent two and a half seasons at Dortmund, scoring 86 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions. Prior to that, the Norway international spent a year at Red Bull Salzburg, having spent two years at Molde and come through the academy at Byrne in his home country.

Dortmund, meanwhile, confirmed the arrival of highly-rated German forward Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg last month as they looked to replace Haaland.