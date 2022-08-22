'I am very open-minded about it': Domingo unfazed by T20 snub

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo was not hurt by the Bangladesh Cricket Board's decision to remove him from the T20 set-up, saying that it rather gives him adequate time to focus on Test and 50-over cricket, the two formats for which the board retained him to supervise the team.

"I think it's a great idea. It gives me a nice focus on the Test match and 50-over stuff. We have had some great results and bad results in the T20s. I don't think it is a bad idea to make a fresh approach in T20s," Domingo said today.

"I am very open-minded about it. It is not my team. It is not about me. I am all for making the team better. It gives me nice clarity with the 50-over World Cup coming. We know there's a lot of work with the Test team. It also gives me some time to spend with the family. I was home for five weeks last year. Family life is important for me. It is very difficult to sustain. To come to tournaments fresh, to come in good attitude."

While Domingo was removed from T20 duties citing a busy FTP, a board insider said the South African coach has been stripped off as his T20 philosophy does not go augur well with Bangladesh cricket. Team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon also said that the philosophy of Domingo doesn't suit the brand of cricket Bangladesh want to play in the T20 format.

"Everyone has their opinion. I know my philosophy. I know my coaching style.

I don't have too much of a comment on it," Domingo said when his attention

was drawn to his philosophy about T20 cricket.

Being stripped off or being relieved from T20 duty meant, Domingo hasn't much to do in the coming three months. Bangladesh will play Asia Cup T20 and T20 World Cup in the last three months which will keep them occupied till mid-November after which India will tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series.

"There's a little bit of time before the Tests and ODIs. I think there's a possible reshuffle. Jamie is talking about maybe being involved in the development. It gives me a bit of time to think about the coaching staff going forward. I have ideas about who I like to have as a batting coach. When he is not available, Jamie can step in. There are a lot of things I need to think about in the next few months. I really think Bangladesh has a good chance in the 50-over World Cup. The team is playing well. We have a good group of players," Domingo said about his plan.

"Absolutely (need a break). My time in SA has taught me that, mental freshness is a big thing for players and the staff. It was something that wasn't considered here in the past. These players play a lot of cricket, more than when I was the coach of SA. Mental fatigue can cause a dip in performance. We need to have a bigger group of players so that we can rest certain players," he concluded.