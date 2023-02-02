I am grateful to Chelsea for making me a part of this project: Enzo Fernandez

Sports

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 12:30 pm

Related News

I am grateful to Chelsea for making me a part of this project: Enzo Fernandez

With the move finally done and the 22-year-old now officially Chelsea's new No.5, following the departure of Jorginho to Arsenal, he spoke out on the switch. 

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 12:30 pm
Photo: Chelsea FC
Photo: Chelsea FC

Enzo Fernandez has spoken after completing a British record transfer to Chelsea, thanking the club's owners for getting a deal over the line.

It took walking away from a deal, returning to the table and then not leaving until Fernandez was a Chelsea player for the Blues to get what they wanted from Benfica in January.

With the move finally done and the 22-year-old now officially Chelsea's new No.5, following the departure of Jorginho to Arsenal, he spoke out on the switch. 

Fernandez told Chelsea's official website: "I am grateful to Chelsea and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project."

"I'm happy and excited to join the Pride of London, to play in the best league in the world and to compete for the biggest trophies. I can't wait to play in front of our fans and help my teammates on and off the pitch."

The £106.8 million ($131m) transfer makes Fernandez Chelsea's club-record signing and the British record signing, pipping Jack Grealish and his £100m move to Manchester City in 2021.

Benfica were extremely reluctant to let go of their World Cup-winning midfielder, though, and ensured Chelsea paid a mammoth fee in order to get their eighth signing of the transfer window over the line.

Fernandez appeared desperate to make the move and had agreed terms with Chelsea in the early weeks of January, but there were several moments on deadline day were the switch hung in the balance and could've collapsed over the structuring of the deal, with Chelsea also wary of breaching FFP regulations.

With the transfer complete and the number assigned, focus turns to when the World Cup's Young Player of the Tournament will make his debut for Graham Potter and, crucially, whether he will make the cut for their revised Champions League squad.

Football

Enzo Fernandez / Chelsea FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

3h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

5h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

5h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

18h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

20h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

19h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane