'I am a complete player' says world number one Alcaraz

Sports

Reuters
03 June, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 04:53 pm

Related News

'I am a complete player' says world number one Alcaraz

Alcaraz became the youngest world number one when he was 19 last year. He is also the youngest top seed in Paris since Bjorn Borg back in 1976.

Reuters
03 June, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 04:53 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz delivered a confident self-assessment in his first Grand Slam as the top seed after booking his fourth round spot on Friday, saying he was the complete article.

Alcaraz stormed past Canada's Denis Shapovalov with a 6-1 6-4 6-2 demolition to set up a fourth round match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

"I am a complete player," Alcaraz told a press conference when asked his strongest point as a player.

"I would say the stronger thing that I have on court is push to the limit. I push the opponent to the limit every time."

Alcaraz became the youngest world number one when he was 19 last year. He is also the youngest top seed in Paris since Bjorn Borg back in 1976.

"I am over there, every point, playing great points and I don't lose the focus," he said.

The 20-year-old has already got one Grand Slam after winning the U.S. Open last year and is the favourite to lift the trophy on the Parisian clay.

He said his previous French Open in 2022 where he lost in the last eight as well as his U.S. Open title run had started worse than this year's French Open.

"The US Open, I was more in trouble (in the first week), as well. Some really, really tough matches at the beginning. It was really tough for me."

Others

Carlos Alcaraz / French Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kilmory Isle of Rum. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: Getting behind a film camera

1h | Panorama
Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

8h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

10m | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

21h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study