I always had a soft corner for Bangladesh cricket: Hathurusingha

Chandika Hathurusingha returned as the Bangladesh cricket team's head coach after six years. He attended his first press conference upon his return on Wednesday and said he always had a soft corner for Bangladesh cricket even after he left. Tigers' newly-appointed head coach also said he wanted to come back here someday.

"I always had a soft corner for Bangladesh cricket, it was my first international assignment," Hathurusingha said at the press conference.

" I wanted to come back someday, but never imagined this early. With the world cup coming up, I thought it was the right time to come back," he added.

Hathurusingha was asked what motivated him the most to return as Bangladesh's head coach even though his exit was not something that Bangladesh cricket fans would cherish.

"Many players have been playing well for Bangladesh. Young players have also come up and played well. So being with that team is always great. It motivated me the most."

Hathurusingha is one of the most successful coaches for Bangladesh to date. It was during his previous regime when Bangladesh reached the quarter-finals of the ICC World Cup in 2015 and the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. When asked, if he would take the team a step further, Hathuru emphasised on creating a good team combination first.

"I can't tell you now where I will guide the team in the ICC event. For now, I am looking to create a good combination for the team," he said.

He also mentioned being more experienced compared to his previous stint.

"If you ask me if I will be changed as a coach this time compared to my previous stint, I would say that this time I am a bit older," he joked.

"Compared to my previous stint as Bangladesh's coach, I am more experienced now. I know better about Bangladesh cricket."

"And it's not just me who will guide Bangladesh cricket forward, but the local coaches have a role too and they have been doing really well over the years," he added.

Hathurusingha's first assignment will be against England at home. The Tigers will play three ODIs and three T20Is in March.