I always had a soft corner for Bangladesh cricket: Hathurusingha

Sports

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 03:57 pm

Related News

I always had a soft corner for Bangladesh cricket: Hathurusingha

" I wanted to come back someday, but never imagined this early. With the world cup coming up, I thought it was the right time to come back," he added.

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 03:57 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chandika Hathurusingha returned as the Bangladesh cricket team's head coach after six years. He attended his first press conference upon his return on Wednesday and said he always had a soft corner for Bangladesh cricket even after he left. Tigers' newly-appointed head coach also said he wanted to come back here someday. 

"I always had a soft corner for Bangladesh cricket, it was my first international assignment," Hathurusingha said at the press conference. 

" I wanted to come back someday, but never imagined this early. With the world cup coming up, I thought it was the right time to come back," he added.

Hathurusingha was asked what motivated him the most to return as Bangladesh's head coach even though his exit was not something that Bangladesh cricket fans would cherish.

"Many players have been playing well for Bangladesh. Young players have also come up and played well. So being with that team is always great. It motivated me the most."

Hathurusingha is one of the most successful coaches for Bangladesh to date. It was during his previous regime when Bangladesh reached the quarter-finals of the ICC World Cup in 2015 and the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. When asked, if he would take the team a step further, Hathuru emphasised on creating a good team combination first.

"I can't tell you now where I will guide the team in the ICC event. For now, I am looking to create a good combination for the team," he said.

He also mentioned being more experienced compared to his previous stint. 

"If you ask me if I will be changed as a coach this time compared to my previous stint, I would say that this time I am a bit older," he joked.

"Compared to my previous stint as Bangladesh's coach, I am more experienced now. I know better about Bangladesh cricket."

"And it's not just me who will guide Bangladesh cricket forward, but the local coaches have a role too and they have been doing really well over the years," he added.

Hathurusingha's first assignment will be against England at home. The Tigers will play three ODIs and three T20Is in March.

Cricket

Chandika Hathurusingha / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

21h | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

6h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

22h | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

1d | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat