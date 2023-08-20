Hyderabad Cricket Association requests World Cup fixture change involving Pakistan game

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 August, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 06:32 pm

Related News

Hyderabad Cricket Association requests World Cup fixture change involving Pakistan game

10 days after the announcement of the revised World Cup schedule, BCCI has been requested for another change in the fixture.

Hindustan Times
20 August, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 06:32 pm
Hyderabad Cricket Association requests World Cup fixture change involving Pakistan game

It has been just over a week since ICC announced major changes to the Men's ODI World Cup schedule, making as many as nine changes, including that of the blockbuster tie between hosts India and Pakistan. 

However, with a month and a half to go for the kickoff to the tournament in Ahmedabad and less than a week before spectators across the globe get busy booking their tickets for the event, BCCI and ICC have been handed a major headache with another request for a change in World Cup scheduled placed on Saturday.

Hyderabad Cricket Association has requested for a change in ICC's revised schedule for ODI World Cup
Hyderabad Cricket Association has requested for a change in ICC's revised schedule for ODI World Cup

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium are slated to hist just three of the 45 league stage matches in the ODI World Cup, with two matches involving qualifier Netherlands and Pakistan each. In fact, among the nine changes made to the original World Cup schedule that was announced in June, Hyderabad witnessed one of those changes with the Pakistan-Sri Lanka clash, the final tie at the venue, preponed from October 12 to 10 in a bid to give sufficient gap to the Babar Azam-led side for the match against India which will be on October 14.

According to a report in Indian Express, the Hyderabad Police raised a concern over security with the revised World Cup schedule leaving Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to host back-to-back matches. The venue will have New Zealand-Netherlands tie on October 9 followed by the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on the very next day. Hence, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has sent an official request to the BCCI to increase the gap between the two matches.

The report further added that none of the BCCI heads had consulted the HCA regarding the change in date and the issue was rather made aware to the cricket association officials by Hyderabad Police who informed that the won't be able to provide adequate security, especially for the Pakistan match. One World Cup match will involve as many as 3000 police personnel while the remaining to will be deployed at the hotel when Pakistan players will be staying. HCA have been informed that back-to-back World Cup matches will lead to inadequate security for the Pakistan game.

It is yet to be seen whether BCCI will respond to the request having recently made nine changes to the original World Cup owing to security issues in Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

Cricket

ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

6h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

7h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

52m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

4h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

20h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years