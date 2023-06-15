Hybrid hosting model approved as Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka

The Asia Cup 2023 will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka with the tournament starting on 31 August and ending on 17 September.

Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal are the six participating team and they will play a total of 13 ODI matches.

"The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka," the official press release stated.

The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage.

The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

This ends months of speculation over the hosting of the tournament as initial hosts were Pakistan but due to political tensions, India were reluctant to visit their neighbouring country.

The exact fixtures of where each team will play hasn't been revealed yet but it can be assumed that India will be playing all of their matches in Sri Lanka.