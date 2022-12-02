Hwang Hee-chan the hero for South Korea as they gatecrash Uruguay's last-16 berth by beating Portugal 2-1

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 11:12 pm

Hwang Hee-chan the hero for South Korea as they gatecrash Uruguay's last-16 berth by beating Portugal 2-1

Their win at the Education City Stadium knocked both Ghana and Uruguay out of the tournament. 

Photo: FIFA
Photo: FIFA

Hwang Hee-Chan's winner in stoppage time saw South Korea script a memorable come-from-behind win over Portugal and make the round of 16 of the Qatar World Cup. Their win at the Education City Stadium knocked both Ghana and Uruguay out of the tournament. 

South Korea and Portugal were level at 1-1 by halftime, with Kim Young-gwon giving the Taeguk Warriors a lifeline in a game they must win to stand a chance of reaching the knockout round.

Portugal, already qualified for the last 16, had grabbed the lead with a fifth minute goal from Ricardo Horta, who met a Diogo Dalot cross and hammered it home from close range.

More to follow..

