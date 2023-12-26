Hussey enters Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Sports

Hindustan Times
26 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 06:46 pm

Related News

Hussey enters Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Michael Hussey, ex-Australia cricketer, joined the Australian Hall of Fame with Lyn Larsen, former women's team captain.

Hindustan Times
26 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 06:46 pm
Photo: Cricket Australia
Photo: Cricket Australia

Former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey was the latest entrant into the Australian Hall of Fame, sharing the honour alongside Lyn Larsen, ex-captain of the women's team. Hussey, who went on to play 79 Tests and 185 ODIs and 38 T20Is for Australia, scored over 12000 runs in a career that spanned nine years. Despite making a late Test debut for Australia at the age of 30, Hussey averaged 50 with over 19 centuries.

Hussey was bestowed the honour at the start of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne. "I was shocked when I first found out... I didn't really know what to say. I was really stunned. I was happy to play just one Test match for Australia growing up, so to be in the Hall of Fame, I will truly cherish it for the rest of my life."

Todd Greenberg, Australian Cricketers' Association chief, hailed Hussey's contribution. "Mike Hussey is a case study in Aussie persistence, knocking out runs in the Sheffield Shield for ten years before getting a shot at international level. He was also a prototype of the modern-day cricketer, establishing himself in the T20... before establishing himself in the IPL, and as an important figure in the nascent BBL and he now rightfully sits alongside other greats of Australian Cricket in the Hall of Fame," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley added: "The name Michael Hussey is synonymous with the hard work, skill and dedication needed to succeed at the highest level and his inspirational career is testament to the values to which all great players aspire."

The newly-appointed member of the AHOF, Hussey backed Usman Khawaja's humanitarian stance. Khawaja's choice to inscribe his daughters' names on his shoes follows a recent rejection from the International Cricket Council (ICC), despite collaborative efforts with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association. Khawaja's initial request was to display a dove insignia on both his bat and shoes, symbolising a connection to the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

However, the ICC denied his request to feature the phrases "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" on his shoes during the first Test in Perth. In response, Khawaja wore a black armband, resulting in a reprimand from the ICC.

"I think his real authentic self is coming out. This is who he is. He's very passionate in his beliefs and his morals and his values. He's not afraid to put them out there. I'm quite proud of him, actually. I don't think he's trying to be divisive or political or anything like that. I feel as though he's taking a humanitarian sort of view on life," said Hussey.

Cricket

Mike Hussey / Australia Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

4h | Habitat
The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

5h | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

5h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

200 percent high growth in LPG

200 percent high growth in LPG

2h | Videos
Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

4h | Videos
Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

8h | Videos
Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

22h | Videos