'Hurt' Shaheen posts angry tweet slamming fans for invading privacy

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with former cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter on Saturday. The grand function saw several former and current cricketers gracing the venue. Current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was also among the attendees. While the wedding went smooth, there was one thing that Shaheen was not very pleased with and he took to social media to express his concern.

Despite a request by Shaheen not to share his wedding pictures on social media platforms, visuals from his wedding were leaked on the internet. He was vividly disappointing with this and took to Twitter to slam the ones, who didn't oblige to his request.

"It's very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt. I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day," Shaheen tweeted.

Shahid Afridi also shared a few snaps of the wedding on social media. "Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them," he wrote on Twitter.

Shaheen, who has been sidelined for a several months now due to an injured knee, has started bowling in full throttle and is expected to make a comeback at the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts from February 13.

Afridi's knee problems forced him out of the Asia Cup 2022, where Pakistan finished as the runners-up. However, he made a comeback during the T20 World Cup in Australia, where Pakistan once again finished as the runners-up. It was during the event, where Afridi once again hurt his already injured knee while fielding in the finals, thus aggravating the injury and forcing him to miss the rest of the season.