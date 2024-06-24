Hungary's Barnabas Varga stretched off the pitch after nasty collision with Scotland keeper

Barnabas Varga was stretchered off the pitch amid concerning scenes during Hungary's Euro 2024 match against Scotland.

In the 69th minute, Dominik Szoboszlai delivered a freekick that Scotland's keeper, Angus Gunn, came out to punch away.

Gunn collided with Barnabas Varga, who remained on the ground as physios rushed to his aid and players formed a protective wall around him in the six-yard box. The medical team placed a cloth around Varga while providing treatment.

Varga was eventually stretchered off by the medical staff. He was replaced by Martin Adam.

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai was left in tears as blankets were held up to shield Varga from the cameras.

Despite VAR checks, no penalty was awarded to Hungary following the incident.

Sunday's final Group A match between Scotland and Hungary is essentially a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to advance to the next stage of Euro 2024.