Hungary's Barnabas Varga stretched off the pitch after nasty collision with Scotland keeper

Sports

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 02:53 am

Related News

Hungary's Barnabas Varga stretched off the pitch after nasty collision with Scotland keeper

Gunn collided with Barnabas Varga, who remained on the ground as physios rushed to his aid and players formed a protective wall around him in the six-yard box. The medical team placed a cloth around Varga while providing treatment.

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 02:53 am
Hungary&#039;s Barnabas Varga stretched off the pitch after nasty collision with Scotland keeper

Barnabas Varga was stretchered off the pitch amid concerning scenes during Hungary's Euro 2024 match against Scotland.

In the 69th minute, Dominik Szoboszlai delivered a freekick that Scotland's keeper, Angus Gunn, came out to punch away.

Gunn collided with Barnabas Varga, who remained on the ground as physios rushed to his aid and players formed a protective wall around him in the six-yard box. The medical team placed a cloth around Varga while providing treatment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Varga was eventually stretchered off by the medical staff. He was replaced by Martin Adam.

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai was left in tears as blankets were held up to shield Varga from the cameras.

Despite VAR checks, no penalty was awarded to Hungary following the incident.

Sunday's final Group A match between Scotland and Hungary is essentially a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to advance to the next stage of Euro 2024.

Top News / Football

Barnabas Varga / Hungary Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

7h | Features
The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

11h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

19h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

4h | Videos
Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

5h | Videos
What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

6h | Videos
Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

8h | Videos