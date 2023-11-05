Huge honour to equal my hero's record, says 'emotional' Kohli after matching Tendulkar

Sports

AFP
05 November, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 10:34 pm

Related News

Huge honour to equal my hero's record, says 'emotional' Kohli after matching Tendulkar

Kohli, on his 35th birthday, made a superbly paced 101 not out in India's total of 326-5 in their maximum 50 overs after home captain Rohit Sharma won the toss on a tricky pitch at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

AFP
05 November, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 10:34 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Virat Kohli said he felt "honoured" to equal "hero" Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day international hundreds during India's World Cup rout of fellow semi-finalists South Africa on Sunday.

Kohli, on his 35th birthday, made a superbly paced 101 not out in India's total of 326-5 in their maximum 50 overs after home captain Rohit Sharma won the toss on a tricky pitch at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

India, who have now won all eight of their pool play matches so far and are now guaranteed to finish top of the 10-team table, then dismissed South Africa for just 83 in 27.1 overs, with spinner Ravindra Jadeja taking 5-3.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the innings break, the now retired Tendulkar -- whom Kohli lifted on his shoulders in celebration after they were team-mates in India's 2011 World Cup final win at his idol's Mumbai home ground -- posted his congratulations on X, formerly Twitter.

"Well played Virat," said the India great. "It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 (years old) earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations."

It had taken him 277 innings to score 49 hundreds at this level compared to the 438 required by Tendulkar.

"Tendulkar's tweet is quite special," said Kohli. "It's all too much to take in for now. It's a huge honour to equal my hero's record. He's perfection with the bat. It's an emotional moment.

"I know the days I come from, I know the days I have watched him on TV. To receive appreciation from him means a lot to me."

India's colossal winning margin in Kolkata was all the more impressive given South Africa, whose only defeat in the tournament before this match was a shock loss to the Netherlands, are second in the 10-team table and already assured of a last four spot themselves.

"It was a big game," said Kohli. "We were probably playing the toughest team in the tournament so far, there was motivation for doing well.

"People made it a bit more special on my birthday. I had a sense of it being something more."

He added: "The message from the management was for me to bat deep, I was happy from that perspective."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Sachin Tendulkar / Virat Kohli / ICC World Cup 2023 / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When the iconic K20A Type R engine was installed in the rare Civic EF hatchback, it was the only project of its kind and is very rare even to this date. Photos: Akif Hamid

The Honda Civic EF K20A Type R Project

10h | Wheels
Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

15h | Panorama
Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

15h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

4h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

3h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

5h | TBS Today
Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

9h | TBS World