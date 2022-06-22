Huge gains for Shakib in ICC Test rankings

Sports

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 03:09 pm

He made the biggest progress in batting where he moved up 14 slots to 32nd position among batters after knocks of 51 and 63.

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 03:09 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has made substantial progress in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after his fine performance in the first Test against West Indies in Antigua.

He made the biggest progress in batting where he moved up 14 slots to 32nd position among batters after knocks of 51 and 63.  His current rating point is 590.

A formerly top-ranked all-rounder, he has also moved up two slots to second position with 346 rating points in the all-rounders' list. The southpaw is now 39 rating points adrift of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who holds the top position.

Shakib's captain's knock went into vain as Bangladesh lost the first Test by seven wickets. 

Apart from Shakib, Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz moved up six places to 30th position after his four-wicket haul in the first innings in the first Test. 

Kemar Roach, who was adjudged the player of the match in Antigua, has progressed from 12th to the eighth position, just one off his career-best seventh rank attained in December 2014. He moved into the top 10 for the first time in more than two years.

Bangladesh and West Indies face off in the second and final Test on 24 June at Saint Lucia.

