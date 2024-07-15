Hsieh, Zielinski win Wimbledon mixed doubles title for second major of 2024

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski won their second mixed doubles Grand Slam title of the year at Wimbledon by beating the Mexican duo of Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos 6-4 6-2 in a one-sided final on Sunday.

The Taiwanese-Polish duo, who won the Australian Open title in January after coming together at the last minute, dominated their rivals who were seeking Grand Slam glory after becoming the first Mexican duo to reach the All England Club final.

They were up against a well-oiled machine on Centre Court, however, as Hsieh and Zielinski grabbed the break in the opening game of the match before racing through the first set with minimum fuss.

The one-way traffic continued in the second, as Hsieh and Zielinski wrapped up the victory in 76 minutes, bringing an end to the mixed doubles final which was moved from Thursday to Sunday after persistent rain caused havoc with the schedule.

It was Hsieh's fifth doubles title at Wimbledon, following her previous success in the women's doubles event in 2013, 2019, 2021 and 2023. She also took her major doubles tally to nine.

