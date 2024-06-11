Hridoy takes the blame on his shoulders, says Bangladesh lost because of his dismissal

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 02:35 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 03:36 am

After the match, Hridoy spoke to the media in the post-match presser and gave some rather surprising and blunt replies.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy has blamed himself and his dismissal for the four-run loss against South Africa in the T20 World Cup group stage match in New York on Monday.

After the match, Hridoy spoke to the media in the post-match presser and gave some rather surprising and blunt replies.

When asked about what Hridoy thought was the turning point in the match and if it was the dismissal of Shakib Al Hasan or captain Najmul Hossain Shanto he had a brave reply.

"We lost the match because I got out. If I could have finished the match from there, we would not have lost the match," the right-handed batter said.

His dismissal was a slightly controversial one of a day of controversial umpiring.

With Bangladesh needing 20 runs to win in the final three overs and with five wickets in hand, Kagiso Rabada trapped Hridoy in front in the first ball of the 18th over.

The South African fast bowler, however, did not appeal properly and didn't even look back at the umpire, Richard Illingworth, who raised his finger.

The U-19 World Cup winner in 2020, Hridoy, went upstairs to the 3rd umpire for a review immediately and ball tracking replays showed that the delivery would have clipped the top of leg stump.

The decision would have been not out had the umpire not raised his finger.

"(Shakib and Shanto) got out a lot earlier than I did. I was there till the end almost. I felt I would have won the team the match had I stayed. That's it," Hridoy said with a glum look on his face.

Bangladesh have two points from two matches with one win and are second in their group.

They still have matches left against the Netherlands and Nepal and two wins there could be enough to take the Tigers to the Super 8 stages. 

