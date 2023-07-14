Hridoy, Shamim bring their A game to down Afghanistan in thriller

After a below-par finish with the ball and a disastrous start with the bat, Bangladesh were all set for another loss to Afghanistan but Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain, the duo featuring together in the successful 2020 Under-19 World Cup campaign, bailed them out of trouble and helped them record a four-wicket win in the first ODI in Sylhet.

Bangladesh needed six off the last over and Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit a four off the first ball to calm the nerves in the crowd. Karim Janat then claimed a hat-trick, leaving the hosts in disbelief. But Shoriful Islam hit the penultimate ball of the 20th over for a boundary to seal the deal.

Chasing a challenging 155, Bangladesh lost their top three - Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das - even before Rashid Khan brought himself on.

Shakib Al Hasan looked in good touch but much to the fans' disappointment, he holed out to deep point after hitting three boundaries in his 17-ball-19. Bangladesh were under a great deal of pressure at 64 for four in the 11th over.

Onus was then on the relatively untested duo of Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain to get the hosts over the line. The required run rate kept on creeping up and they needed one big over to get the chase back on track.

Hridoy and Shamim hit Azmatullah Omarzai for three boundaries in the 13th over and courtesy of a few extras, Bangladesh brought the required run rate down significantly.

After knocking it around for three overs, Hridoy and Shamim got Farooqi's pace to work with and hit a six and a four to bring the equation down to 19 off 18.

Rashid returned in the 18th over to send back Shamim (33 off 25) but the damage was already done. He added 73 off just 43 with Hridoy to almost seal the deal for the hosts. Hridoy was unbeaten on 47 off 32.

Mohammad Nabi's unbeaten 54 and a cameo from Azmatullah Omarzai helped Afghanistan overcome a slow start and post a challenging 154 for seven.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to field on a ground where they found success batting first against Ireland recently. His bowlers proved his decision right in the powerplay by not letting the big-hitting Afghanistan batters off the hook.

Nasum Ahmed, who went wicketless in his last four T20Is, broke the deadlock in the third over by picking up Hazratullah Zazai. The southpaw hit him for a six with a trademark slog-sweep but Nasum came back with a straighter delivery and Zazai, in a failed attempt to repeat the shot, hit the ball straight to Towhid Hridoy at square leg.

The in-form Rahmanullah Gurbaz (16 off 11) started off well with a six with a pull shot off Taskin Ahmed in his first over and got a streaky boundary in his second. Taskin then took the pace off and Gurbaz picked out Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the boundary.

Shoriful Islam accounted for Ibrahim Zadran (8 off 6) for the fourth time during their tour as he tried to cut the ball but the lack of room and extra bounce led to his undoing.

Afghanistan didn't have the best of powerplays (40 for three) which meant they needed to have a good middle phase. But the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz kept things tight by going at six runs per over until the 15th over and the visitors lost the wickets of Karim Janat and Najibullah Zadran in that phase.

In the slog overs, Taskin, Mustafizur and Shakib were taken to the cleaners by Mohammad Nabi and Azmatuallah Omarzai, who hit a fifty on a losing cause in the third ODI. The duo stitched a partnership of 56 off just 31 to provide the much-needed impetus to the innings.

Omarzai hit four sixes in his 18-ball-33. Nabi reached his fifty with a four off Mustafizur in the final over. The last five overs yielded 60 runs.