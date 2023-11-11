Hridoy maiden World Cup fifty propels Bangladesh to 306-8 against Australia

Towhid Hridoy's maiden World Cup fifty helped Bangladesh post their highest total (306-8) in the ongoing tournament against Australia at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Bangladesh had a superb powerplay as Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan played some eye-catching shots and made use of the field restrictions in the first 10 overs.

They were 62-0 for no loss after 10, which was their second-best powerplay score in the tournament.

Tanzid hit six fours in his 34-ball-36 before getting out to yet another short delivery in the 12th over. Sean Abbott accounted for his wicket.

Litton got a start again but failed to convert it as he played a half-hearted shot and holed out to long-on 36 off 45. Litton ended the World Cup with 284 runs, the most by a Bangladesh opener in a single edition of the tournament.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who returned to form in the previous match, got a partnership going with Towhid Hridoy. He neutralised Australia's short-ball ploy in his 57-ball stay before getting run out in attempt to steal a brace. He made 45.

Marnus Labuschagne affected his second run out of the match as he got rid of the in-form Mahmudullah (32 off 28), completely against the run of play. The senior statesman was going great guns but it was another failed attempt to steal a single.

Hridoy, who saw two set batters falling short of the crease, hit his maiden World Cup half-century. It was his sixth ODI fifty in a short international career. He added 37 with Mushfiqur Rahim (21 off 24) for the fifth wicket before the duty fell on him and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to take Bangladesh to a total around 300.

Hridoy tried to up the ante as the innings neared end, but couldn't clear the boundary off a Marcus Stoinis full toss in the 47th over. He made 74 off 79.

Miraz played a good hand of 29 off 20 towards the end.