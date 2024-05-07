Hridoy, Jaker steer Bangladesh to 165-5 against Zimbabwe in third T20I

In-form Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali helped Bangladesh overcome an early wobble to post 165-5 after 20 overs in the third T20I of the five-match series against Zimbabwe in Chattogram.

Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe with three wickets for 14 runs.

Bangladesh's batting approach in the powerplay remained questionable as they lost two wickets for just 42 runs in the first six overs.

Litton Das' patchy batting form continued as he got out on 12 off 15 but the way he got himself dismissed raised eyebrows.

It was another bad day in the office for captain Najmul Hossain Shanto who missed the line and got cleaned up by his opposite number Sikandar Raza.

Litton's opening partner Tanzid Hasan attempted a lot of aerial shots but failed to connect on most occasions. He huffed and puffed his way to a run-a-ball 21 before holing out to Clive Madande at deep midwicket.

The hosts were struggling at 60-3 in the ninth over and they needed a substantial partnership in order to post a challenging total.

Hridoy and Jaker added 87 off 58 deliveries for the fourth wicket and guided the home team past 160.

Hridoy (57 off 38) notched up his maiden T20I half-century with the help of three fours and two sixes while Jaker overcame the initial slow start and made a vital 44 off 34.

Mahmudullah and Rishad Hossain hit some boundaries towards the end.