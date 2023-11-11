Hridoy hits maiden World Cup fifty
The 22-year-old's sixth one-day international fifty in 24 matches came in 61 balls, including two fours and two sixes.
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy scored his maiden World Cup fifty against Australia in Pune on Saturday.
When he reached the landmark, Bangladesh were 233-4 in the 39th over against an Australia side already assured of a semi-final place against South Africa.