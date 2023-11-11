Hridoy hits maiden World Cup fifty

Sports

AFP
11 November, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 02:08 pm

Related News

Hridoy hits maiden World Cup fifty

The 22-year-old's sixth one-day international fifty in 24 matches came in 61 balls, including two fours and two sixes.

AFP
11 November, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 02:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy scored his maiden World Cup fifty against Australia in Pune on Saturday.

The 22-year-old's sixth one-day international fifty in 24 matches came in 61 balls, including two fours and two sixes.

When he reached the landmark, Bangladesh were 233-4 in the 39th over against an Australia side already assured of a semi-final place against South Africa.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Towhid Hridoy / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

1h | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

56m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

1h | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World