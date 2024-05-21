Hridoy hits fifty but USA restrict Bangladesh to 153-6 in 1st T20I

Towhid Hridoy stood tall amid the ruins and notched up a half-century but the USA kept Bangladesh to 153-6 in 20 overs in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on Wednesday.

Hridoy (58 off 47) struck four fours and two sixes on the way to his second fifty in T20Is.

Fast bowler Ali Khan bowled well up front, extracting some seam movement to beat the bat of Bangladesh's top-order batters.

Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar helped Bangladesh get off to a decent beginning as the duo notched up 34-0 in the first four overs.

But the introduction of fast bowler Jessy Singh worked wonders for the hosts. Litton (14 off 15), who was earlier dropped by captain Monank Patel off Khan on two, was trapped in front by Jessy.

After conceding a wicket-maiden to Jessy, Bangladesh lost their other opener Soumya (23 off 15) as he picked out the fielder in the deep while attempting a sweep.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto struggled big time to get the ball away. Off-spinner Steven Taylor enjoyed bowling to two left-handers - Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan - and put a lot of pressure on Bangladesh with dot balls.

Shanto (three off 11) missed a reverse sweep and then was stumped by Patel off Taylor as he skipped down the wicket but failed to connect.

Shakib (six off 12) soon was run out and Bangladesh were reeling at 68-4 in the 12th over.

Hridoy and Mahmudullah (31 off 22) got together and made a decent recovery. At one stage, the visitors' run rate fell below six an over but the duo added 67 off 47 for the fifth wicket to help Bangladesh to a respectable total.

Taylor was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for nine runs in three overs. Saurabh Netravalkar and Jessy snared one scalp each.