Hridoy hits fifty on Lanka Premier League debut

Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy made an impressive Lanka Premier League (LPL) debut for Jaffna Kings as he smashed a fine half-century batting at number four to help his team post 173 for five against Colombo Strikers after 20 overs.

In the first game of the tournament, Niroshan Dickwella's Colombo asked Jaffna to bat first on a new pitch at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Hridoy walked out to bat at number four towards the end of the powerplay and kept the innings on track in the middle overs.

The right-hander used his go-to shots - the leg glance and the slog-sweep - to good effect. Hridoy hit three of his four boundaries off medium pacer Chamika Karunaratne and slapped a Matheesha Pathirana delivery over point to bring up his fifty. He hit left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan for a six with a slog-sweep.

Hridoy was very strong off his pads but struggled a little bit to find boundaries off balls outside the off-stump. But he made sure he rotated strike well as he scored 32 off his 34 non-boundary balls.

Hridoy eventually got out to Karunaratne after scoring a well-made 54 off 39.