Hridoy hits fifty on Lanka Premier League debut

Sports

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

Hridoy hits fifty on Lanka Premier League debut

Hridoy walked out to bat at number four towards the end of the powerplay and kept the innings on track in the middle overs.

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Photo: SLC
Photo: SLC

Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy made an impressive Lanka Premier League (LPL) debut for Jaffna Kings as he smashed a fine half-century batting at number four to help his team post 173 for five against Colombo Strikers after 20 overs.

In the first game of the tournament, Niroshan Dickwella's Colombo asked Jaffna to bat first on a new pitch at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. 

Hridoy walked out to bat at number four towards the end of the powerplay and kept the innings on track in the middle overs. 

The right-hander used his go-to shots - the leg glance and the slog-sweep - to good effect. Hridoy hit three of his four boundaries off medium pacer Chamika Karunaratne and slapped a Matheesha Pathirana delivery over point to bring up his fifty. He hit left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan for a six with a slog-sweep.

Hridoy was very strong off his pads but struggled a little bit to find boundaries off balls outside the off-stump. But he made sure he rotated strike well as he scored 32 off his 34 non-boundary balls.

Hridoy eventually got out to Karunaratne after scoring a well-made 54 off 39.

Cricket

Towhid Hridoy / Lanka Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

5h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

3h | TBS Today
4 habits that will improve memory

4 habits that will improve memory

3h | TBS Career
Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

4h | TBS Stories
Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon