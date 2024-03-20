Hridoy earns maiden Test call up replaing Mushfiqur Rahim for the first Test against SL

Sports

The 23-year old Hridoy has already played 26 ODIs and 12 T20 internationals for Bangladesh but is yet to make his Test debut. He has made a bright start to his first class career and averages 48.05 after 20 matches.

Towhid Hridoy Photo: ICC
Towhid Hridoy Photo: ICC

Batter Tawhid Hridoy has earned his first call up to the Bangladesh Test side after the National Selection Panel named him as the replacement for Mushfiqur Rahim in the squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka which gets underway in Sylhet on Saturday.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release confirmed the news.

Mushfiq was ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a thumb injury he had sustained in the final ODI between the teams last Monday.

SQUAD (1st Test)
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Litton Kumer Das, Mominul Haque Showrab, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mushfik Hasan, Nahid Rana, Tawhid Hridoy.

