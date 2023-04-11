'How would I know?': Shakib not aware of ODI squad announcement

Shakib Al Hasan, along with Mohammedan Sporting Club's other star players, attended the opening ceremony of Cafe Sao Paulo in Banani, owned by the club's cricket committee chairman Masuduzzaman. The all-rounder spoke to the reporters present there and to everyone's surprise, he didn't know that the squad for Bangladesh's ODI series against Afghanistan in the UK had already been announced.

Shakib is currently in the country playing in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for Mohammedan after opting out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing "personal reasons".

Shakib was asked about the squad and he surprisingly stated, "Has it already been announced?"

"How would I know? I seriously am not aware of this."

The all-rounder later said that the Tamim Iqbal-led team would do well in Chelmsford.

"We've played against them in similar conditions. We'll try to emulate that performance. But conditions are a bit different in England. But our target is to play ODIs the way we played so far [this year]. Our ODI team is very strong. I hope we'll do well," Shakib said.