How Suryakumar Yadav battled illness ahead of third T20I against Australia

Sports

Hindustan Times
28 September, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 03:53 pm

Related News

How Suryakumar Yadav battled illness ahead of third T20I against Australia

Understanding the importance of the game and what was at stake, Suryakumar knew he had to play come what may and pushed the team physio to undertake whatever measures necessary to get him match-ready.

Hindustan Times
28 September, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 03:53 pm
How Suryakumar Yadav battled illness ahead of third T20I against Australia

Hours before Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock of 69 for India against Australia in the series decider on Sunday, the batter was down with a bad stomach bug and was nursing fever. The Hyderabad weather had gotten the better of Suryakumar ahead of the third ODI and it seemed liked that he would sit out the all-important fixture. But as they say, sportspersons are made of something we will never quite figure out. Understanding the importance of the game and what was at stake, Suryakumar knew he had to play come what may and pushed the team physio to undertake whatever measures necessary to get him match-ready.

"We were travelling and there was a change in weather too. I had a stomach ache in the morning and also had fever. But it was also a decider. I told our physio and doctor, if this was a World Cup final, how would I react? Suryakumar told BCCI.tv during an exchange with India all-rounder Axar Patel.

"I won't just sit out saying it's an illness. So do whatever, give me whatever pills or injection you want, but just get me ready for the game in the evening. Once you go into the match and wear that India jersey, the emotions are totally different."

Given the blazing knock Suryakumar played, no one could have believed his words. He was at his destructive best, from the word go. Coming in to bat at the fall of captain Rohit Sharma's wicket with the score reading 30/2, Suryakumar put the India chase back on track with a whirlwind knock. His innings included five fours and five sixes during which he struck a partnership of 104 runs with Virat Kohli. By the time he was dismissed, India needed 44 to win off 24 deliveries before the target of 188 was achieved with six wickets to spare. Suryakumar rued not being able to finish the match for India but was delighted with his performance nonetheless.

"I practice the same way as I want to bat in the match. I believe in just one thing: go and express yourself. If my success rate is above 75%, why not? I just think when I walk out, if I'm batting well, then I try to carry that phase on and try and finish off games," added Suryakumar.

Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

6h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

6h | Thoughts
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

Meloni’s influence could be greater in Europe than at home

2h | Panorama
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

6h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

19h | Videos
Crop that can withstand climate change

Crop that can withstand climate change

19h | Videos
Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

20h | Videos
Spot for letters gains popularity in Cumilla University

Spot for letters gains popularity in Cumilla University

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b