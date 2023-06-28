How Stuart Broad's father saved Ashes umpire Ahsan Raza's life during terrorist attack in 2009

There's a battle going on at the Lord's between Marnus Labuschagne and Stuart Broad in the second Ashes Test. In a space of seven balls, Broad almost got Labuschagne out twice. He was given out once but DRS saved him. The second time around an inside-edge saved him and England burned a review. On both occasions, the standing umpire was Ahsan Raza.

Now, there's a story between Raza and Broad (not Stuart). Chris Broad, former England international and Stuart's father, saved Raza's life on a fateful day in Lahore in 2009.

Their bus came under attack in Raza's hometown by terrorists. Raza was hit by two bullets, one in his lung. Blood was pumping at full speed. Broad, who was set to be the match referee for the Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, was crying at first in fear. Raza was praying to Allah to save his life for his kids.

There was pin-drop silence. Broad realised Raza's bleeding had to be stopped and lay down on him trying to stop the flow.

"He saved my life," Raza told the Guardian in 2012.

Raza's dream was to officiate a Test at the Lord's. It got fulfilled partially when he was the TV umpire in a Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Lord's in 2010. Chris Broad, who happened to be the match referee in that game, told him, "I don't want to see you in that chair here again, I want to see you out on the ground."

Fast forward 13 years and Raza is now an ICC Elite Panel umpire and one of the umpires in the Ashes. He is standing in the prestigious series at his dream ground - the Lord's - and it's quite fitting that someone from the Broad family is also part of the Test.