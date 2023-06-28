How Stuart Broad's father saved Ashes umpire Ahsan Raza's life during terrorist attack in 2009

Sports

TBS Report
28 June, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 09:17 pm

Related News

How Stuart Broad's father saved Ashes umpire Ahsan Raza's life during terrorist attack in 2009

TBS Report
28 June, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 09:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

There's a battle going on at the Lord's between Marnus Labuschagne and Stuart Broad in the second Ashes Test. In a space of seven balls, Broad almost got Labuschagne out twice. He was given out once but DRS saved him. The second time around an inside-edge saved him and England burned a review. On both occasions, the standing umpire was Ahsan Raza.

Now, there's a story between Raza and Broad (not Stuart). Chris Broad, former England international and Stuart's father, saved Raza's life on a fateful day in Lahore in 2009. 

Their bus came under attack in Raza's hometown by terrorists. Raza was hit by two bullets, one in his lung. Blood was pumping at full speed. Broad, who was set to be the match referee for the Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, was crying at first in fear. Raza was praying to Allah to save his life for his kids. 

There was pin-drop silence. Broad realised Raza's bleeding had to be stopped and lay down on him trying to stop the flow. 

"He saved my life," Raza told the Guardian in 2012. 

Raza's dream was to officiate a Test at the Lord's. It got fulfilled partially when he was the TV umpire in a Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Lord's in 2010. Chris Broad, who happened to be the match referee in that game, told him, "I don't want to see you in that chair here again, I want to see you out on the ground."

Fast forward 13 years and Raza is now an ICC Elite Panel umpire and one of the umpires in the Ashes. He is standing in the prestigious series at his dream ground - the Lord's - and it's quite fitting that someone from the Broad family is also part of the Test.

 

 

Cricket

Ahsan Raza / Stuart Broad / Chris Broad / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

11h | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

1d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

1d | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

1d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

13h | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September