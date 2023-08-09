How a rising young footballer became a barber - the unfortunate story of Opu Sarkar

At the tender age of 16, Opu Sarkar's extraordinary talent was evident. In the 2018 Bangabandhu Gold Cup, he led his team to an astonishing victory, finding the back of the net twice.

But as fate would have it, Opu now works as a barber at Sujanagar Upazila in Pabna. Now 21, he still reminisces about his triumphs on the football field.

In this exclusive interview, The Business Standard delves deep into his journey from grasping the golden boot to holding the barber's blade.

A rising star in Bangladesh's football horizon

"Being a midfielder and still emerging as the top scorer was beyond my wildest dreams," recounts Opu. "In the final alone, I netted two goals and made two assists. feats at 17 made me ambitious for a professional football career. I idolised Messi and tried to imbibe his style into my play."

But today, those dreams lay dormant.

The harsh realities of life

Behind the aspiring eyes of a young footballer, there were challenges that many couldn't fathom. Opu's family was grappling with financial instability. "My father, an office clerk, struggled to even provide us with basic necessities," shares Opu. "A good pair of football boots or a quality football was a luxury."

The situation took a drastic turn when his father passed away. Suddenly, the weight of being the primary breadwinner fell upon young Opu's shoulders. "It was a difficult choice," Opu says, his voice tinged with emotion. "But I had to abandon my dreams to ensure my family didn't go hungry."

The missing support and infrastructure

One might wonder why a golden boot winner didn't get the attention he deserved. Opu laments, "After our victory, it was as if the federation forgot us. No outreach, no checks on our progress." With a lack of support, his dreams were slowly being snuffed out. "A mere nod from the federation might have changed my trajectory," he adds with a hint of melancholy.

When asked about how things could be different, he has a clear vision. "A robust structure can transform Bangladesh's football landscape," he states, pointing to the national team's dismal FIFA rankings. "There's immense raw talent, but without nurture, it withers. Establishing quality playing fields in each district and having talent managers could make all the difference."