How Messi to PSG has impacted the football world?

Lionel Messi is no more with Barcelona. UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP) is one of the reasons behind that. But what actually is this FFP is and how this Messi transfer will impact European football?

11 years ago FFP was introduced by UEFA. The rule is simple. The clubs participating in European competitions cannot spend more than 70 percent of their revenue on salaries. FFP was introduced to make a balance between earnings and expenses. Means big clubs cannot spend more and more money and also they can avoid their possible debt.

It was one of the biggest shocks for both the Barcelona and Messi fans when the Spanish giant announced Lionel Messi will not be playing for them in the next season. On the other hand, it is the sweetest dream for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). They are happier than ever.

This transfer will influence the fate of some footballers. And without any doubt results as well.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

It may not be impossible but it's going to be really tough for PSG to afford the sky-high salaries of all three (Messi, Neymar, Mbappe) superstars. Therefore, Messi moving to PSG could open the door for Mbappe to join Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are huge admirers of the French man. Good for PSG. They have a chance to ask for a huge amount of money for the 22-year-old.

Pogba to stay at Manchester United

PSG have been interested to sign Paul Pogba. But the French club has already signed Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma. And now Messi.

Therefore, it seems like the midfielder has to stay at Old Trafford. But, as it's PSG, anything can happen.

First Champions League

PSG are desperate to win the Champions League. The second last time they lost against Bayern Munich in the final and last time in the semi-final against Manchester City.

Signing Messi would give them a huge push. And Messi will also expect to touch the Champions League trophy for the first time after six years.

Messi will boost the French league

People think it's a one-horse race. That's why League 1 is derided as the 'Farmers' League'. Messi's entry may not change the scenario but definitely influence the whole league.

PSG president, Al-Khelaifi said the other club presidents are grateful to PSG as they brought Messi to the league. Club presidents are sure enough that the whole league will be benefited.

German defender Gernot Rohr said, "The Messi transfer is great for Paris and France. He (Messi) will boost the interest of the French league and give more chances to PSG to win the Champions League."

Strength of PSG

PSG have bought Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and recently Messi. Before that, they had players like Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Rafinha, Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.

There is no doubt they were really strong before signing the new players. After having such a strong team they couldn't lift the Champions League trophy. And that is the only reason to sign more and more world-class players.

But one should know, a team full of stars may not bring you luck. Unbelievable right? Then let me take you back to the 2004-05 season of Real Madrid.

Back then Raul was the captain. The team was packed with excellent players. There were Iker Casillas, Roberto Carlos, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo (Brazil), Luís Figo, Michael Owen, Guti, David Beckham and so on.

It was pretty clear that this team will win each and every trophy in that season. But unfortunately, they lost La Liga to rival Barcelona by four points.

It was okay to lose La Liga. because the Catalans were strong too. But what about Copa del Rey and the Champions League? Los Blancos finished their run in the Round of 16 in Copa del Rey and were knocked out from the Champions League in the first knockout round.

The new PSG team is so well built. But the players need to prove themselves together on the pitch. Otherwise, people will witness the repetition of Madrid's 2004-05 season.

PSG the new Real Madrid?

Galacticos have had a bad impact on the career of players. It's not about Gareth Bale. He was struggling with injuries and that was not the club's fault.

James Rodriguez was one of the unlucky players. The Colombian star played a few matches for Madrid, especially in his second season. He was set to move to Atletico Madrid. James revealed that Madrid halted the transfer. Napoli were also interested in him. Later, Carlo Ancelotti moved to Everton and so did he.

It was hard for Brazilian Ballon d'Or winner Kaka to play under Jose Mourinho. In an interview, Kaka said, "In 2009 I accepted the proposal of Real Madrid, but I was completely destroyed there because I could not give what I had given Milan, I was completely lost."

Kaka didn't get enough chances to prove himself in Madrid. One of the reasons was there were so many outstanding players. Now PSG are the powerhouse. Tough competition among players. A couple of bad performances on the pitch will definitely make way for you to the bench. Therefore don't get electrocuted if you see Messi on the bench.

Impact of Arab money

Arab billionaires own a significant number of football clubs. Before they owned the clubs most of those were suffering.

Let's say Manchester City. Previously they were known as Saint Marks. In 1994 they changed the name to Manchester City. They have FA Cup, League Cup, and even one European Championship.

Shockingly in 1998, the team was relegated to the third division.

Abu Dhabi United Group bought Manchester City in 2008. And they lifted the English Premier League (EPL) trophy after a long 44 years.

And how did this miraculous thing happen in the 2011-12 season? It's just a straight answer, the blessing of Arabian money.

And how many of you have heard of PSG in early 2000? Though they were tough and successful in France, people don't know them much.

Forget all that, they even have the Argentine legend, Messi on their side right now. After being bought by Nasser Al-Khelaifi they made a €222m record-breaking transfer in 2017 to sign Neymar. It's all about Arabian money.

These Middle East tycoons have enough money to push the struggling clubs to be in the spotlight. Now more clubs are in search of investments from the Middle East.