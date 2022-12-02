How Justin Langer 'sprung into action' in getting Ponting to hospital timely

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 December, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 06:41 pm

According to News Corp, Langer “sprung into action” and helped Pointing down the lifts at the Optus Stadium in Perth and took him to see the Australian team doctor Leigh Golding. Langer had been Australia's head coach until recently.

Photo: Cricket Australia
Photo: Cricket Australia

Australia great Ricky Ponting was taken to the hospital on Friday after reportedly feeling uneasy during the team's ongoing first Test against the West Indies. Ponting is part of the Channel 7 commentary panel for the series alongwith former teammates Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden and the former seems to have played a major role in getting the ex-Australia captain out of the stadium.

According to News Corp, Langer "sprung into action" and helped Pointing down the lifts at the Optus Stadium in Perth and took him to see the Australian team doctor Leigh Golding. Langer had been Australia's head coach until recently. Soon after, the pair left the stadium along with Golding to a hospital with the car being driven by the latter. It is further reported that the commentators were told that Ponting was experiencing dizziness and as a result, had to undergo some tests on his heart.

Ponting, 47, had commentated for almost 40 minutes before the incident occurred right at the stroke of lunch on Day 3. He was taken to the hospital in a car accompanied by his former Australia teammate and coach Justin Langer.

"Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a spokesperson for broadcaster Channel 7 said in a statement to Australian media. Later, as per a report in The Telegraph, Ponting's colleagues reported that he is 'doing ok'.

Considered one of the greatest captains of all time, Ponting led Australia during the golden era of dominance. Under him, Australia won back-to-back World Cups in 2003 and 2007, to go with the Champions Trophy in 2006. Ponting is also the second-most successful Test captain of all time, leading the team to 48 wins and led them to 16 consecutive Test wins, matching his predecessor Steve Waugh's world record.

