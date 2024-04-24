How history-scripting Stoinis pulled off spectacular heist against CSK

Marcus Stoinis smashed his maiden Indian Premier League century on Tuesday against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Lucknow Super Giants made a bold move by promoting Stoinis to number 3 spot in the tall 211-run chase after Quinton de Kock's early departure and the Aussie star didn't disappoint the management and went on to hit a counter-attacking century. Stoinis remained unbeaten on 124* and hit the winning shot for his side to complete a rare double over CSK.

He single-handedly guided LSG to an emphatic 6-wicket win over the defending champions at their fortress. It was LSG's back-to-back win over CSK as they also outclassed Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. in Lucknow last week.

It was also the highest chase at Chepauk, meanwhile, Stonis' 124 is the highest score in IPL during a run chase.

Stoinis smashed 13 fours and 6 sixes during his 63-ball knock at a strike rate of 196.83. He got very little from the other end but it was a day where he was connecting everything well and CSK were stunned by his ruthless show to breach their Chepauk fortress.

He completed his century in the 18th over but he knew the job was not over and continued his onslaught.

In the last over, CSK went ahead with Mustafizur Rahman with 17 runs needed off the six balls and Stonis smashed a powerful six on the first ball to put the pressure entirely on the bowler. He hit the second ball straight down the ground for a boundary to break

Mustafizur's confidence. The boundaries on two balls changed the game completely as the bowler failed to hold his nerves and bowled a no-ball on the third ball which was also hit for a four. Stoinis found the gap on the free hit to seal the win with a boundary.

The Aussie all-rounder shared a crucial 70-run stand with Nicholas Pooran (34) which shifted the momentum in Lucknow's favour. While Deepak Hooda also made a valuable contribution at the end as he scored 17 runs off 6 balls which didn't let the pressure mount on Stoinis.

Successful 200-plus run-chases at Chepauk in the IPL

211 - LSG vs CSK, 2024

206 - CSK vs RCB, 2012

203 - CSK vs KKR, 2018

201 - PBKS vs CSK, 2023

Highest individual scores in IPL run-chases

124* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs CSK, Chennai, 2024

120* - Paul Valthaty (PBKS) vs CSK, Mohali, 2011

119 - Virender Sehwag (DC) vs Deccan Chargers, Hyderabad, 2011

119 - Sanju Samson (RR) vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2021