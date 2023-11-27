How Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai after being retained by Gujarat

Hardik Pandya's glorious stint as the leader of the Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise has come to an end in the lead-up to the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday. Pandya, who is the deputy of Rohit Sharma at Team India, has been roped in by record-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) for the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league. The star all-rounder kickstarted his IPL journey with Rohit's Mumbai Paltan back in 2015.

The white-ball maverick was signed by the record-time IPL winners as an uncapped player for INR 10 lakh. Pandya was an integral part of Mumbai's championship-winning side back in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. However, the Indian all-rounder was released by Mumbai Indians in the build-up to the IPL 2022 mega auction. Making his captaincy debut following his departure from Mumbai Indians, Hardik masterminded Gujarat Titans' maiden title triumph in their first-ever IPL campaign in 2022.

Under Hardik's leadership, Gujarat Titans also made it to the final of the IPL 2023 with eventual winners Chennai Super Kings. Though Pandya was in speculations about leaving GT for a move away to MI, the 30-year-old was retained by 2022 winners Gujarat Titans before the end of the IPL retention window on Sunday. As per the latest developments, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials have confirmed that MI struck an all-cash deal worth INR 15 crore to acquire the services of Pandya from GT for IPL 2024.

In order to sign Pandya from Gujarat, the Mumbai Indians have also sanctioned another cash trade to send Australian all-rounder Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore) to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It should be noted that all 10 teams are allowed to trade players until December 12.

"Yes, Hardik's trade off got completed after 5 pm. The deal is now formalised and he is a MI player. It's been a tripartite all cash deal. MI have traded their all-rounder Cameron Green to RCB in an all cash deal. After that they had requisite funds to settle an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans and procure Hardik's services," a senior BCCI official and IPL Governing Council member told news agency PTI.

How much Hardik will earn?

Pandya's current worth is INR 15 crore and the Mumbai all-rounder will earn the same amount at his new franchise. GT's purse has been increased to INR 15 crore after the exit of all-rounder Pandya. Hardik's former franchise will receive an additional transfer fee from Mumbai. All-rounder Pandya is set to earn up to 50% transfer fee from his former franchise - Gujarat Titans. Before landing Hardik at MI, the Mumbai-based franchise released 11 players before the end of the retention deadline. MI managed to free up INR 15.25 crore in their auction purse for IPL 2024.

Types of trade in IPL

MI signed Pandya in a one-way trade as Hardik left Gujarat to complete his homecoming in Mumbai. In another one-way trade, all-rounder Green was acquired by RCB from MI in an all-cash deal. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals exchanged batter Devdutt Padikkal with Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan in a two-way trade.

Superstar Hardik smashed 833 runs at an average of 41.65 and achieved a batting strike rate of 133.49 at Gujarat Titans. The local hero also picked 11 wickets with an economy of 8.10 for the Gujarat-based franchise. Besides winning the trophy in his first season as captain, Pandya was also named the Player of the Match in the IPL 2022 final. Hardik's Gujarat Titans also topped the IPL standings in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.