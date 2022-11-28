How Germany can still qualify for Round of 16 after 1-1 draw against Spain

28 November, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 02:29 pm

How Germany can still qualify for Round of 16 after 1-1 draw against Spain

Germany currently sit bottom of the Group E points table, led by Spain with four points, and followed by Japan (3) and Costa Rica (3).

28 November, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 02:29 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Niclas Fullkrug's late goal gave some respite to Germany as Alvaro Morata's 62nd-minute goal was cancelled out in the Group E meeting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, ending the tie in a 1-1 draw. But Germany remain wounded.

For the first time ever in a World Cup edition have Germany failed to win their first two group games as they now stand at the bottom of the points table. Yet, there is still hope for the Die Mannschaft, albeit a slender chance to make the Round of 16 of the Qatar World Cup.

Japan had stunned Germany in their opener earlier last week before they managed to hold Spain in the battle between the former champions. The results leave Germany depending more on other factors to go their way to make the Round of 16.

Germany currently sit bottom of the Group E points table, led by Spain with four points, and followed by Japan (3) and Costa Rica (3).

For the four-time World Cup winners to make the knockout stage, they need to beat Costa Rica and hope that Spain emerges as the winner in their final group meeting against Japan. In such a case, Spain will head to the next round as Group E leaders with 7 points while Germany will be the second-placed side with 4 points.

However, if Japan scripts another stunner to beat Spain, the only way for Germany to make it through to the knockouts would be to not just beat Costa Rica but also outscore Spain in terms of goal difference. As of now, the 2010 World Cup winners have a goal difference of +7 as against Germany's -1.

On the other hand, if Japan hold Spain, Germany would have to beat Costa Rica and better Japan's goal difference to qualify.

