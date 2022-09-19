How football came home - A tactical analysis of Bangladesh's maiden Saff triumph

People enjoy making things too complicated. The Bangladesh team that won their first Saff championship last night was anything but the Guardiola-esque tactical setup that you might expect from a regional champion team. They played a fantastic brand of football that didn't require a Sherlock Holmes to decipher. Ironically, that could be the biggest compliment given how difficult it is to play 'simple football'.

The most impressive aspects of Bangladesh's performance last night weren't how many second balls they won, how many third-man runs they made, or whether the fullbacks overlapped or underlapped.

For the Tigresses, it was the core attribute you expect in any accomplished human being. It was hard work, intensity, ferocity, aggression, desire, lack of half-measures, assertiveness and flawless execution of a well-defined gameplan that won them the trophy.

They just wanted it more and were better at handling the pressure and expectations of a big match.

First goal

The goal originated from an attack through the right flank, much like the majority of their attacks in the first half. Incoming deliveries from Bangladesh were always a threat as there were always two girls available in the box. Following a 2v2 between Bangladesh and the Nepali defense just outside of the box on the right side, absolute football magnificence ensued.

The two defenders were taken out of the game by Monika Chakma's fake cross, which created space on the byline for her to deliver a brilliant cross that was buried on the first attempt with the finesse of which a European number 9 would be proud of. Shamsunnahar Jr.'s goal-scoring manoeuvre inside the penalty area left two Nepali defenders perplexed and arguing with one another as the tigresses ran off in togetherness towards the dugout to celebrate with the whole team.

After scoring the first goal, Bangladesh attempted to retain a compact shape by switching to a mid-to-low block. They switched to a back three and had Shamsunnahar Jr. up front as their lone number 9, who was excellent at holding up play—a quality a striker needs to possess when you're defending a lead and building long. Sabina kept on moving in between the lines. Though considerably more cautiously, they nonetheless proceeded to attack from the right-hand side.

Bangladesh had a couple of scares as Nepal upped the ante after going behind and which ensued in a goal-line clearance.

Second Goal

The second goal's primary cause had little to do with strategy. It all came down to pure desire and wanting it more than the opposition. Bangladesh won the ball in the midfield straight from a Nepal goal kick and immediately played a forward pass. They lost possession but regained it thanks to an outstanding tackle. They won the ball due to the girls' extreme zeal and vigour. After that, Srimoti Sarkar was put in 1v1 against the goalkeeper by captain Sabina, and she was successful in finding the upper left corner.

Bangladesh started off the second half in a reserved fashion as it was all about pragmatism and game management. They conceded but that didn't stop them from counterattacking their way to the third goal.

Third goal

Nepal pushed their defensive line higher as they were pushing for the equalizer which in turn provided huge spaces for Bangladesh forwards to run in behind. Progressing the ball through the midfield, an incisive pass found an unmarked Srimoti Sarkar who finished first time to all but guarantee the victory for the girls.