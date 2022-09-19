How football came home - A tactical analysis of Bangladesh's maiden Saff triumph

Sports

Aunim Shams
19 September, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 08:12 pm

Related News

How football came home - A tactical analysis of Bangladesh's maiden Saff triumph

The most impressive aspects of Bangladesh's performance last night weren't how many second balls they won, how many third-man runs they made, or whether the fullbacks overlapped or underlapped. 

Aunim Shams
19 September, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 08:12 pm
How football came home - A tactical analysis of Bangladesh&#039;s maiden Saff triumph

People enjoy making things too complicated. The Bangladesh team that won their first Saff championship last night was anything but the Guardiola-esque tactical setup that you might expect from a regional champion team. They played a fantastic brand of football that didn't require a Sherlock Holmes to decipher. Ironically, that could be the biggest compliment given how difficult it is to play 'simple football'.

The most impressive aspects of Bangladesh's performance last night weren't how many second balls they won, how many third-man runs they made, or whether the fullbacks overlapped or underlapped. 

For the Tigresses, it was the core attribute you expect in any accomplished human being. It was hard work, intensity, ferocity, aggression, desire, lack of half-measures, assertiveness and flawless execution of a well-defined gameplan that won them the trophy.

They just wanted it more and were better at handling the pressure and expectations of a big match.

First goal
The goal originated from an attack through the right flank, much like the majority of their attacks in the first half. Incoming deliveries from Bangladesh were always a threat as there were always two girls available in the box. Following a 2v2 between Bangladesh and the Nepali defense just outside of the box on the right side, absolute football magnificence ensued. 

The two defenders were taken out of the game by Monika Chakma's fake cross, which created space on the byline for her to deliver a brilliant cross that was buried on the first attempt with the finesse of which a European number 9 would be proud of. Shamsunnahar Jr.'s goal-scoring manoeuvre inside the penalty area left two Nepali defenders perplexed and arguing with one another as the tigresses ran off in togetherness towards the dugout to celebrate with the whole team.

After scoring the first goal, Bangladesh attempted to retain a compact shape by switching to a mid-to-low block. They switched to a back three and had Shamsunnahar Jr. up front as their lone number 9, who was excellent at holding up play—a quality a striker needs to possess when you're defending a lead and building long. Sabina kept on moving in between the lines. Though considerably more cautiously, they nonetheless proceeded to attack from the right-hand side.

Bangladesh had a couple of scares as Nepal upped the ante after going behind and which ensued in a goal-line clearance.

Second Goal
The second goal's primary cause had little to do with strategy. It all came down to pure desire and wanting it more than the opposition. Bangladesh won the ball in the midfield straight from a Nepal goal kick and immediately played a forward pass. They lost possession but regained it thanks to an outstanding tackle. They won the ball due to the girls' extreme zeal and vigour. After that, Srimoti Sarkar was put in 1v1 against the goalkeeper by captain Sabina, and she was successful in finding the upper left corner.

Bangladesh started off the second half in a reserved fashion as it was all about pragmatism and game management. They conceded but that didn't stop them from counterattacking their way to the third goal. 

Third goal 
Nepal pushed their defensive line higher as they were pushing for the equalizer which in turn provided huge spaces for Bangladesh forwards to run in behind. Progressing the ball through the midfield, an incisive pass found an unmarked Srimoti Sarkar who finished first time to all but guarantee the victory for the girls.

Football

bangladesh football team / SAFF Women's Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

11h | Panorama
Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'A reserve full of less acceptable currencies will not benefit us'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasa's Mars Rover collects amazing rock samples

Nasa's Mars Rover collects amazing rock samples

1h | Videos
Cumilla's School Education Museum

Cumilla's School Education Museum

2h | Videos
The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

3h | Videos
Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  