How Fahima spun the game in Bangladesh's favour

Leg spinner Fahima Khatun was adjudged the player of the match for her match-turning spell of three for 38 against Pakistan in the Tigresses' historic maiden win in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup.

Captain Nigar Sultana brought Fahima into the attack in the 26th over and at that stage, Pakistan were 98 for one in the 26th over. Fahima said in the post-match press conference that the required run rate was above six when she came in to bowl and put pressure on Pakistan batters by bowling dot balls.

Pakistan needed 52 off 8.1 overs with eight wickets in hand and that's when Fahima ran through the batting order.

After getting rid of Omaima Sohail in the last ball of her sixth over, the leg-spinner took the game away from Pakistan by dismissing Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana in consecutive deliveries in the 44th over. Sidra Nawaz was run out in the same over and all of a sudden, Pakistan were reduced to 188 for seven from 185 for four.

Fahima didn't play the first two matches and found out that she would be playing against Pakistan just in the match-day morning only.

About her bowling strategy, she said, "I had the belief that the batters wouldn't be able to hit me for sixes. So I thought that I would target the blockhole so that they could not play lofted shots. The required run rate was high. In an attempt to mix things up, I bowled a few wides but I thankfully could recover quickly. My plan was normal - to dry up boundaries so that they feel the pressure and play shots in the air and that's when the chances of getting wickets would arise."