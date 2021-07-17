How Euro 2020 final referee makes more money than some of the biggest football stars

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 05:07 pm

How Euro 2020 final referee makes more money than some of the biggest football stars

In 2016, his estimated net worth was $15.8 million. As the South China Morning Post claims, that is more than some star footballers like Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Most football fans are busy with only players and sometimes with managers. But one of the key roles is played by the referees.

People don't even know their names properly. But what if we tell you that referees sometimes make more money than some star players. 

Though it sounds unbelievable, it's true.

In the all-important Euro 2020 final between Italy and England, Bjorn Kuipers was the referee. 

The 48-year-old is a familiar face to those who had been glued to the tournament. Some might also recognize him from the European club competitions.

The Dutchman owns a supermarket in his hometown of Oldenzaal. Not just that, he has a hairdressing salon, too.

It may seem he doesn't possess that much wealth at first. 

In 2016, his estimated net worth was $15.8 million. As the South China Morning Post claims, that is more than some star footballers like Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

Bjorn's business enterprises have helped him to be described as "the world's richest referee". The interesting thing is, Formula One driver Max Verstappen is sponsored by him. 

Bjorn has a university degree in business administration. But he followers the footsteps of his seniors.

His grandfather, Andries Van Leeuwen and his father, Jan both were referees.  His grandfather refereed a European Cup final in the 1960s. Jan helped Bjorn to choose this profession. 

In one of Bjorn's matches, Jan was the referee. Bjorn was not satisfied with his father's calls. 

Then Jan asked his son to get a better job. And now Bjorn is carrying the legacy.  

It was Bjorn's fourth assignment in the Euro 2020. It was the first time for a Dutch to referee at a Euro final.

