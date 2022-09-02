How do you fix Bangladesh’s T20I team? By playing more domestic T20s

After another disappointing early exit from a tournament, this time the Asia Cup, Bangladesh will be left wondering how to fix the issues that are ailing the T20I team.

The death overs bowling has been a worry for a long time while the lack of power-hitting and innings-building in the batting have also been major problems.

Players like Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim are past their best and, despite their poor showing in the format, have not been replaced. But can they be replaced?

The team has been looking for a leg-spinner for quite some time, and even though there was an intent to give Aminul Islam Biplob a run in the national team, that project has faded.

There are issues aplenty but are there any remedies, are there any quick fixes?

The head of cricket operations at the BKSP Nazmul Abedeen Fahim had a few suggestions that could be implemented.

"There are no other T20 tournaments happening that can help create players and a better pipeline. The players are selected based on their form and performance in the Dhaka Premier League (a 50-over tournament). We saw that happen with Anamul Haque Bijoy and Sabbir Rahman. That is not only bad for the player but also you can see the results in the field," he told The Business Standard.

The other issue he mentioned is there are no signs of any domestic T20 tournaments happening other than the franchise-based Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"I'm not part of the board but I don't see or hear about any plans of domestic T20 tournaments being made. And then you see almost the same bunch of players playing in the domestic 50-over or red-ball tournaments," he added.

So overall, while other teams such as India and England have started to take T20s more seriously and are playing it at the domestic level, Bangladesh are still lagging behind.

It's easy to want to chop and change the players and even the coach but the real problems lie within the system or lack thereof.

Until and unless the domestic structure can be changed to implement more T20s and find a pool of players for it, the teething problems ailing the national T20I team will remain.

The World Cup is fast approaching and it's very likely that the same problems will remain, but change needs to happen soon for a better long-term future.

The money is there, and the support and interest from the fans will remain, but change needs to happen, and quick.