How did some of the costliest IPL auction buys fare over the years?

In a groundbreaking turn of events during the IPL 2024 auction, Mitchell Starc shattered Pat Cummins' record by becoming the most expensive player in the league's history.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched the Australian fast bowler for a staggering bid of INR 24.75 crore. The fierce bidding war unfolded initially between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), and later escalated between Gujarat Titans and KKR.

DC was the first to withdraw, leaving MI with a bid at 9.5 crore. However, KKR swiftly joined the fray, triggering MI's exit. The duel continued between Gujarat Titans and KKR, with paddle raises occurring rapidly, leading to intense discussions before each bid.

The relentless bidding for Starc finally reached a historic milestone, concluding at an astounding INR 24.75 crore amount. With this landmark bid, KKR secured the record for the most expensive purchase in the history of the IPL. This monumental achievement surpasses the previous record set by Pat Cummins in the same auction, who was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20.50 crore.

The bid for Cummins had not only surpassed his previous auction value but also eclipsed the highest-ever bid set by Punjab Kings for England's Sam Curran at INR 18.5 crore last year. As the 2024 edition saw the record for highest bid being broken twice, let's take a look at top-5 players who set the record for costliest buys in IPL auction history – and how they performed in the season. (Note: The top-5 in this list have been selected on the basis of the most expensive buys in each auction).

Sam Curran (INR 18.25 crore) to Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Auction

The English all-rounder had a rather indifferent season with the PBKS after he was bought for a record fee in the 2023 auction. Playing in all 14 matches for the side, Curran scored 276 runs with a strike rate of 135.96, while taking 10 wickets in 14 games. Curran also led the side in absence of Shikhar Dhawan for a few games, but failed to revive the Kings' fortunes as they finished a dismal seventh in the league table. The England star was, however, retained by the side ahead of the 2024 edition.

Chris Morris (INR 16.5 crore) to Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021 Auction

In the 2021 edition of the IPL, Chris Morris emerged as an unexpected record-breaker, becoming the most expensive player in the league's history. The South African all-rounder, secured by the Rajasthan Royals, showcased his bowling prowess by taking 15 wickets in 11 matches. However, he was primarily utilized in the lower order with the bat, facing only 49 balls throughout the season and scoring 67 runs. Despite his impactful performances, Morris was not retained by the Royals for the subsequent season. The Rajasthan Royals concluded the season in the seventh position on the eight-team league table, securing only five wins in 14 matches.

Yuvraj Singh (INR 16 crore) to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), IPL 2015 Auction

Despite finding himself out of the Indian team during that period, Yuvraj Singh remained a highly sought-after player in the auctions of the 2014 and 2015 IPL editions. The former left-handed all-rounder secured a significant deal with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014, commanding a price of INR 14 crore. However, he was subsequently released by the franchise ahead of the following season. In the 2015 auction, a bidding war ensued among Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Delhi Daredevils for Yuvraj's services, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore surprisingly re-entered the fray to acquire the all-rounder once again. Ultimately, Delhi Daredevils secured Yuvraj with a winning bid of INR 16 crore.

Despite the hefty price tag, Yuvraj's performances failed to match the expectations, as he scored 248 runs in 14 matches at a rather indifferent strike rate of 118.09. Throughout the campaign, he managed to secure two half-centuries. However, Delhi Daredevils had a disappointing season, finishing in the seventh position with only 10 points on the table.

Pat Cummins (INR 15.5 crore) to Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 Auction

Cummins, who briefly held the tag of the IPL's most expensive player on Tuesday, had also clinched the distinction of being the costliest buy in the 2020 auction. He remained part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for three seasons before the team opted to release him ahead of the subsequent auction. In his debut season with KKR, Cummins made a notable impact, picking up 12 wickets in 14 matches, the only season where he featured in every game for the franchise. Among his memorable performances was a remarkable display with the bat in 2022 when he scored an unbeaten 56 off just 15 balls against the Mumbai Indians, steering the Knight Riders to a successful run-chase in the group stage. Despite such contributions, his unavailability for the entire 2023 season marked the conclusion of his tenure with the KKR.

Ishan Kishan (INR 15.25 crore) to Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 Auction

Ishan Kishan has been a member of the Mumbai Indians since his debut IPL season in 2016, and the franchise bought him back in the 2022 mega auction. Despite Mumbai Indians enduring a forgettable season that year, finishing at the bottom of the table, Ishan emerged as their leading run-scorer with 418 runs in 14 games. However, concerns arose over his strike rate, which stood at 120.11. In the subsequent year, the wicketkeeper-batsman showcased improved performances as Mumbai Indians secured a playoff spot. He accumulated 454 runs in 16 games at an enhanced strike rate of 142.77.