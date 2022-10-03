'How can we let them go back empty-handed?': Ramiz Raja after England beat Pakistan in T20I series

England's first tour of Pakistan in 17 years was a successful one for them. The team, captained by Moeen Ali in place of Jos Buttler who missed the series due to a calf injury, won the series 4-3. The knock sustained by their regular captain may be a cause of worry for England heading into the T20 World Cup later this month but they managed to beat a formidable Pakistan squad on their own home grounds.

A number of Pakistan fans could be seen holding up banners thanking the England squad for touring the country in Karachi and Lahore, which were the two cities in which the matches were held. England's tour continues Pakistan's reintegration as a host in international cricket, with Australia having done a full tour of the country earlier this year. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja also thanked the England squad, joking that they won because the hosts didn't want to let them go back home empty-handed.

"It has been a great privilege to host England. They came here after a gap of 17 years so how could we have not allowed them their trophy? We are not letting them go empty-handed but, honestly, they turned out to be the better side," said Ramiz after the seventh T20I on Sunday.

"It was a relentless, heart-racing series, except for the last two matches where Pakistan were clearly outplayed. A lot of things to learn for Pakistan but we are sending them with all our best wishes for the World Cup so I want our fans to back this Pakistan team. Once again, thank you to England, it has been an honour and a privilege. We will see you again in the Test series, safe travels," he said.

England will return to Pakistan after the T20 World Cup to play three Test matches. The first will start on December 1 in Rawalpindi while the second will be played from December 9 in Multan. The third and final Test will begin on December 17 in Karachi.