'How can we let them go back empty-handed?': Ramiz Raja after England beat Pakistan in T20I series

Sports

Hindustan Times
03 October, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 08:40 pm

Related News

'How can we let them go back empty-handed?': Ramiz Raja after England beat Pakistan in T20I series

England's seven match T20I series in Pakistan ended with the visitors winning 4-3, after which PCB chairman Ramiz Raja came up with a super-quirky remark.

Hindustan Times
03 October, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 08:40 pm
&#039;How can we let them go back empty-handed?&#039;: Ramiz Raja after England beat Pakistan in T20I series

England's first tour of Pakistan in 17 years was a successful one for them. The team, captained by Moeen Ali in place of Jos Buttler who missed the series due to a calf injury, won the series 4-3. The knock sustained by their regular captain may be a cause of worry for England heading into the T20 World Cup later this month but they managed to beat a formidable Pakistan squad on their own home grounds.

A number of Pakistan fans could be seen holding up banners thanking the England squad for touring the country in Karachi and Lahore, which were the two cities in which the matches were held. England's tour continues Pakistan's reintegration as a host in international cricket, with Australia having done a full tour of the country earlier this year. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja also thanked the England squad, joking that they won because the hosts didn't want to let them go back home empty-handed.

"It has been a great privilege to host England. They came here after a gap of 17 years so how could we have not allowed them their trophy? We are not letting them go empty-handed but, honestly, they turned out to be the better side," said Ramiz after the seventh T20I on Sunday.

"It was a relentless, heart-racing series, except for the last two matches where Pakistan were clearly outplayed. A lot of things to learn for Pakistan but we are sending them with all our best wishes for the World Cup so I want our fans to back this Pakistan team. Once again, thank you to England, it has been an honour and a privilege. We will see you again in the Test series, safe travels," he said.

England will return to Pakistan after the T20 World Cup to play three Test matches. The first will start on December 1 in Rawalpindi while the second will be played from December 9 in Multan. The third and final Test will begin on December 17 in Karachi.

Cricket

Ramiz Raja / Pakistan Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

5h | Thoughts
More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

6h | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

9h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

1h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

1h | Videos
Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

5h | Videos
Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets