How Barcelona signed their legendary star on a napkin

Try and picture Lionel Messi in anything other than a Barcelona shirt. It's impossible, right? But it is happening, for real.

Most of us just assumed the six-time Ballon d'Or winner would spend his entire career at the Nou Camp. But all good things come to an end.

Inevitably, all of us want to know what happens next: will Messi play in the Premier League? Will will PSG swoop in and get Messi? Or Inter Milan finally get the player they tried to sign 15 years ago?

This is uncharted territory – the man who many believe to be the greatest footballer of all time has only switched clubs once, back when he was 13.

Here's the story of how it all started with a napkin and looks set to end soon.

"When you saw him you would think: this kid can't play ball. He's a dwarf, he's too fragile, too small.

"But immediately you'd realise that he was born different, that he was a phenomenon and that he was going to be something impressive."

That's what Newell's Old Boys youth coach Adrian Coria said about a 12-year-old Messi back in 1999.

And it's true. By that age, the Argentine was already a phenomenon, having scored almost 500 goals in six years at the Rosario club.

Messi joined Newell's Old Boys, his boyhood side, aged six and became part of 'The Machine of '87'.

Named after the year they were all born, Messi's youth team were virtually unbeatable.

But while there was no doubt about Messi's talent, his physicality threatened his future as a professional footballer.

Messi's first Barca contract

Noticeably smaller than kids his age, he was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency aged ten.

His treatment required painful, nightly injections, and the cost of $1,000-a-month was not sustainable in an Argentine economy which had recently collapsed.

Newell's Old Boys initially agreed to help foot the bill, but quickly retracted their offer, then River Plate wanted Messi, but weren't able to cover the costs either.

His father's health insurance only paid for two years of treatment, so Messi needed to move. And fast.

A napkin contract

Luckily, Messi had contacts in Barcelona.

His agents, Fabian Soldini and Horacia Gaggioli, had arranged a trial at Barcelona with the help of Josep Maria Minguella.

Having brought Diego Maradona to the Nou Camp, it certainly helped when Minguella described Messi as the 'next Maradona' to club officials.

Everyone tells the same story: they couldn't believe how small he was, then they couldn't believe how good he was.

Barcelona's technical director, Charly Rexach, watched Messi play for ten minutes before leaving, which the player's family and representatives took as rejection.

In fact, it was the opposite.

"After two minutes, I knew," Rexach said. "Anyone would have said the same."

But his fellow board members weren't convinced.

This was back in the day when signing a 13-year-old was incredibly rare, never mind one from the other side of the Atlantic.

Lionel Messi's transfer agreement from Newell's Old Boys to FC Barcelona. On a napkin. Photo: Twitter

Even then, buying Messi was expensive, given his $1,000-a-month medical bills, and the £40,000 they would have to pay his father annually.

That was a lot of money for someone who, initially, was considered mute by his teammates and could only play in Catalan competition.

So Messi's agents gave Rexach an ultimatum.

On 14 December 2000, after a game of tennis at the Pompeia tennis club, Gaggioli threatened to take Messi to Real Madrid.

With no paper to hand, Rexach used a napkin to pull off arguably the biggest signing in the history of football, there and then.

Gaggioli still has it, despite calls for it to go in the Barcelona museum.

It read: "I, Charly Rexach, in my capacity as technical secretary for FC Barcelona, and despite the existence of some opinions against it, commit to signing Lionel Messi as long as the conditions agreed are met."

Messi has probably only experienced one difficult year in his career and that was 2001.

At 13, he barely played for the Infantiles, due in part to complications around his move from Newell's, and also because, as a foreigner, he could only play in friendlies and the Catalan league.

Messi struggled with homesickness after his mother returned to Argentina, while his reserved nature meant he could not integrate with his teammates.

In February 2002, Messi finally became enrolled in the Royal Spanish Football Federation, and having completed his growth hormone treatment, there was nothing standing in his way.

Alongside Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique, Messi became the best player in the 'Baby Dream Team' – which remains the greatest youth side in Barcelona's history.

Messi rose through the various youth ranks at Barcelona with rapid speed, rejecting an offer from Arsenal along the way, before making his first-team debut aged 16 years, four months, and 23 days old in a friendly against Jose Mourinho's Porto in 2003.

Since then Messi has won the Ballon d'Or six times and is Barcelona's record goalscorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances.

The Argentina international has won 35 major titles at club level since making his debut in 2003 - 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, seven Copa del Rey trophies, three Club World Cups, three European Super Cups and eight Spanish Super Cups.