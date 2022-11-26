How Argentina's qualification chances stand after Poland beat Saudi Arabia

Argentina's fate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup could be all but over at the end of Saturday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. The Lionel Messi-led side, who were among the hot favourites heading into this edition of the World Cup, were stunned by Saudi Arabia in the opening fixture earlier this week. And the team now stands on the thin ice after Poland beat Saudi Arabia to take the top spot in Group C points table.

It was a monumental win for Herve Renard's Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22. Messi had scored the opener in the 10th minute of the match before Argentina were disallowed three goals by VAR for offside. Saudi Arabia struggled to get a decent ball in, in the first 45 minutes of the game, but all it took them was three minutes in the second half to change the momentum of the match, leaving Argentina reeling. The Green Falcons eventually won by 2-1 to register the biggest win in their history and subsequently inflicted the biggest upset in the tournament.

Argentina now stand on the edge of being eliminated from the World Cup after Poland scripted a 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia where Piotr Zielenski scored in the first half while Robert Lewandwoski found the back of the net in the second half.

Argentina, who face Mexico, in the final match on Saturday, need to win their second group-stage match to remain in the hunt for a place in the Last 16. A win will keep them in the second or the third spot in the table, depending on the number of goals they score against Mexico.

If the match ends in a draw, Argentina, who face Poland in their final match, will have to beat them and hope, Mexico versus Saudi Arabia match ends in a draw. In that case, Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia will all be down to 4 points and the spots for the Round of 16 will be decided via goal difference.

If Argentina lose against Mexico, they will be eliminated.