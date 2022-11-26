Hosts Qatar set unwanted history with early World Cup exit

Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup, following a 1-1 draw in Group A between the Netherlands and Ecuador.

The Asian Cup champions lost 2-0 to the Ecuador in their first group match and 3-1 to Senegal on Friday, making them the first World Cup hosts to drop both of their group stage games.

Qatar's 3-1 defeat on Friday also saw them become only the third host nation to concede three goals in a single group stage match, after South Africa in 2010 and Russia in 2018 – both of whom lost 3-0 to Uruguay.

Felix Sanchez's side now heads into their final group game against the Netherlands with nothing but pride to play for, with no host nation having been eliminated earlier in the World Cup than Qatar (two matches).

They join South Africa as the only hosts not to advance to the second round of the tournament while failing to win against the Dutch would see them stand as the only host nation not to win a single game at the World Cup.

Qatar have at least found the net in the tournament, with Mohammed Muntari making history by becoming the first player to score at the World Cup for his side, though it proved to be merely a consolation.