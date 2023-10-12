Hospitals see sudden influx of 'patients' amid Indo-Pak hysteria

Sports

Reuters
12 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 07:09 pm

Related News

Hospitals see sudden influx of 'patients' amid Indo-Pak hysteria

Quite a few of the hospitals have seen a sudden influx of patients booked in for check-ups involving a night's stay to coincide with the most anticipated match of the World Cup.

Reuters
12 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 07:09 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cricket fever has gripped Ahmedabad ahead of Saturday's World Cup group stage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan and a visit to the hospitals near the venue of the match in the western Indian city clearly shows the degree of excitement.

Quite a few of the hospitals have seen a sudden influx of patients booked in for check-ups involving a night's stay to coincide with the most anticipated match of the World Cup.

Several doctors told local media the rush for check-up 'packages' was an ingenious way to find affordable accommodation as hotel costs have soared up to 20 fold ahead of the match.

"We have come across some cases of people coming to watch the India-Pakistan match also taking an appointment for health check-ups and staying in hospitals," Tushar Patel, President of the Ahmedabad Medical Association, told Reuters.

The Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association has discouraged its members from accommodating such fans.

"We have asked our members not to entertain such requests. Hospitals are not meant for non-patients," its president Bharat Gadhavi told Reuters.

The Asian neighbours have fought three wars since becoming separate countries in 1947 and the relationship further soured after gunmen killed 166 people in Mumbai in 2008, which India blamed on a Pakistani militant group.

While bilateral cricket became a casualty of geopolitical realities, it also whetted the appetite for a clash between neighbours who play each other only in multi-team events.

India and Pakistan head into the showdown having both won their opening two matches at the tournament.

The first batch of tickets for Saturday's game were sold out within an hour of going on sale in August, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release another 14,000 earlier this month.

Ahmedabad resident Hemish Patel and his friends, after several days of failed attempts, grabbed four tickets, each costing 6,000 Indian rupees ($72.15).

"We logged into the site with multiple devices," he said.

"We constantly kept on refreshing the site and were able to book within 10 minutes after the sale of tickets began."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

India Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

3h | Explorer
Representational image. Photo: iStock

Yesterday when I was young: Epiphany from a fever dream

3h | Features
Claudia Goldin, winner of the 2023 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Photo: Reuters

Goldin took women's careers from economic sideshow to mainstream

5h | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Cutting subsidies won't address the woes of the energy sector

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

37m | TBS World
Reaction of celebrities on the Israeli war?

Reaction of celebrities on the Israeli war?

1h | TBS World
Oil prices rise amid fears of Iran's involvement in Israel's war

Oil prices rise amid fears of Iran's involvement in Israel's war

4h | TBS Economy
Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

6h | TBS World