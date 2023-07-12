Hospitalised Van der Sar out of immediate danger

Hospitalised Van der Sar out of immediate danger

Van der Sar was admitted to a Split hospital on Friday while on holiday in Croatia.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care but is in a stable condition and out of immediate danger following his bleed on the brain last week, his wife Annemarie confirmed on Tuesday.

Van der Sar was admitted to a Split hospital on Friday while on holiday in Croatia.

"Edwin is still in the intensive care unit but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger," Annemarie was quoted as saying by Ajax Amsterdam, where Van der Sar was until recently a director.

"Every time we get to visit him, he's communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop."

Van der Sar, 52, spent six years as a player at Old Trafford before leaving in 2011. He quit Ajax before the end of last season as the club finished third in the Dutch league and missed out on Champions League football for the first time since 2009.

