Hobart's cold weather not an issue for Shakib

BSS
23 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 05:09 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The unusually low temperatures with freezing rain at the start of Spring in Tasmania, a state of Australia, may have caught even a local here surprised but Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan looked unfazed by the unforgiving condition.

The fact that made Shakib confident to deal with any kind of weather was the experience to play the tri-nation series in New Zealand just ahead of the World Cup.

Though Bangladesh lost all four matches in that tri-series, playing in -2 degree Celsius there kept them prepared to deal with such condition.

Hobart, the capital city of Tasmania is also very close to New Zealand-a
local here sometimes take a boat ride to reach New Zealand from Hobart.

After experiencing Hobart weather, there was whisper that the condition would favour Netherlands more than Bangladesh but Shakib is upbeat about their preparation, despite being in the losing streak in T20 cricket.

"I think our preparation has been very good. The boys are all healthy, ready to play. The experience of the four matches in New Zealand will be very useful for us, as the weather in Hobart is similar to New Zealand," Shakib said ahead of the match.

"The boys are ready, everyone is excited about tomorrow's match. Hopefully we will come up with some good performances."

According to Shakib, they should not take Dutch team lightly as they moved to the Super 12s from a tough group.

They have come here as a qualified team. We shouldn't think that they will be easy prey. No group in the world thinks like this who is really good, who is really bad. All teams try to do what they can for the good of the team," Shakib said.

