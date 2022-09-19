History made - Bangladesh girls win maiden Saff football championship

Sports

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 07:59 pm

Related News

History made - Bangladesh girls win maiden Saff football championship

After substitute striker Shamsunnahar Jr. gave Bangladesh an early lead, Krishna Rani Sarkar scored twice to put Bangladesh ahead and win the South Asian championship.

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 07:59 pm
History made - Bangladesh girls win maiden Saff football championship

History was made as the Saff Women's Championship was won by Bangladesh for the first time on Monday at the Dasarath Rangasala in Kathmandu after a thrilling 3-1 victory over Nepal.

After substitute striker Shamsunnahar Jr. gave Bangladesh an early lead, Krishna Rani Sarkar scored twice to put Bangladesh ahead and win the South Asian championship.

Hosts Nepal, who were playing in their fifth competition final gave a strong fight in the final.

After securing a 2-0 lead in the first half on a soggy field in front of a large crowd, Bangladesh came under intense pressure from their opponents. 
The hosts eventually managed to get a goal back in the 72nd minute with a strong diagonal shot. 

However, Krishna, who put Bangladesh 2-0 up in the 42nd minute of the game after Shamsunnahar Jr. scored in the first, secured Bangladesh's victory. 
In the 77th minute, it was another deft finish from her as she netted home past the Nepal goalkeeper after receiving a brilliant through-ball from Monika Chakma.

As a result, Bangladesh won the Saff Championship for the first time in the sixth edition, ending India's five-year dominance. The runners-up medal was presented to the hosts Nepal for the fifth time.

Sabina Khatun, the captain of Bangladesh, finished the competition as the highest scorer with eight goals. After scoring 23 goals throughout the competition, Golam Rabbani Choton's team's sole blemish was the goal they conceded in the final.

Although Bangladesh had previously won age-level matches in women's South Asian football, this was the first time they had done it at the senior level, and it was also the first time they had defeated India and Nepal, the top two teams in the area.

Bangladesh had previously advanced to the final in 2016, but India ultimately defeated them 3-1.

Football

SAFF Women's Championship / Bangladesh Women's Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

8h | Panorama
Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

9h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'A reserve full of less acceptable currencies will not benefit us'

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

40m | Videos
Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

21h | Videos
Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

21h | Videos
How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  