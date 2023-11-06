History made as Angelo Mathews becomes first batter to be timed out against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews was dismissed in a controversial manner against Bangladesh on Monday. He became the first-ever batter in international cricket to be timed out after failing to take the strike within three minutes of the previous dismissal.

The incident happened in the 25th over of Sri Lanka's innings. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan picked up the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama and Mathews was the next batter to come to bat. Mathews was a bit late as there was something wrong with his helmet. He leisurely walked out to the middle, which in itself took some time and then he had some issue with the helmet. He didn't reach the crease and called for a replacement.

Shakib and Bangladesh appealed for a time-out and the umpires had to oblige as they had to go by the rules. An animated discussion took place between Mathews and the umpire. Mathews argued that there was something wrong with the strap. Mathews tried to plead his case to the umpires and Shakib, but the latter did not want to withdraw the appeal.

According to ICC rules, a batter should be at the crease within three minutes of the dismissal.

"After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out," rule 40.1.1 of ICC says.

With Mathews taking more than two minutes to face his first ball, he had to be sent back to the pavilion following the appeal.

"This is the first time I have ever witnessed something like this," said commentator Russel Arnold on air.

That might be the case with most of the spectators as well.