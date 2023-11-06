History made as Angelo Mathews becomes first batter to be timed out against Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

History made as Angelo Mathews becomes first batter to be timed out against Bangladesh

"After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out," rule 40.1.1 of ICC says.

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:16 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Sri Lanka's veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews was dismissed in a controversial manner against Bangladesh on Monday. He became the first-ever batter in international cricket to be timed out after failing to take the strike within three minutes of the previous dismissal.

The incident happened in the 25th over of Sri Lanka's innings. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan picked up the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama and Mathews was the next batter to come to bat. Mathews was a bit late as there was something wrong with his helmet. He leisurely walked out to the middle, which in itself took some time and then he had some issue with the helmet. He didn't reach the crease and called for a replacement.

Shakib and Bangladesh appealed for a time-out and the umpires had to oblige as they had to go by the rules. An animated discussion took place between Mathews and the umpire. Mathews argued that there was something wrong with the strap. Mathews tried to plead his case to the umpires and Shakib, but the latter did not want to withdraw the appeal. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to ICC rules, a batter should be at the crease within three minutes of the dismissal. 

"After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out," rule 40.1.1 of ICC says.

With Mathews taking more than two minutes to face his first ball, he had to be sent back to the pavilion following the appeal. 

"This is the first time I have ever witnessed something like this," said commentator Russel Arnold on air.

That might be the case with most of the spectators as well. 

Top News / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Angelo Mathews / BD vs SL / Shakib al Hasan / Timed Out / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

3h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

7h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

22h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

21h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

23h | TBS Today