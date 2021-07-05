If you are a little bit interested in football and heard of "The Men in Yellow", which team pops up in your mind? Sweden wear yellow, sometimes Colombia as well. But you will visualize Brazil each and every time. But how did yellow become Brazil's color?

The South American powerhouse are the most successful team in Football World Cup history with five World Cups. But it took 28 years to win their first World Cup.

The yellow uniform of the Brazilian national soccer team, known as "canarinho (canary) jersey", became one of the most famous symbols of Brazil.

However, it was not born with the Brazilian national football team. Its creation is after the Fifa 1950 World Cup, the year in which the fateful defeat at Maracanã postponed the Brazilian dream of winning its first Fifa World Cup. Irony of fate or not, it was made by the hands of a Brazilian whose heart was on the side of the tormentors: Uruguay. It could be a bit earlier if the Selecao did not lose to Uruguay in 1950. Uruguay needed to win the match while Brazil needed only to avoid defeat in their home ground.

Until that match, the Selecao used to wear white shirts, with blue collars, white shorts, and white socks. No match with their national flag. And then they decide to change the colors.

After the 1-2 defeat in the 1950 Fifa World Cup final, a real national tragedy, the contest for a new jersey came to seek renewal in the mood of the nation on football. And it had relative success.

According to the newspaper, more than 300 people competed with graphic designs for new jersey.

In 1953 they arranged a competition for new jersey. The four colors in the flag, which are green, yellow, blue, and white must be present in the kit.

Aldyr Garcia Schlee's design was selected for the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland.

Aldyr Garcia Schlee

The model designs were inspired by the following players: from left to right, Luisinho, Internacional of Porto Alegre, Pinheiro, Fluminense F.C., Ademir Menezes, the Queixada, Vasco da Gama and Baltazar, S.C. Corinthians Paulista.

It was a simple yellow shirt with blue shorts. Blue jersey was their away kit.

Brazil wore the jersey for the first time in 1954 against Chile and beat them one goal to neal. After four years they won their very first World Cup in Sweden. They were in blue shirts as Sweden's home kit was also yellow.

The new yellow jersey soon won the sympathy of the fans, that associated it with good luck.

Despite this, in the 1958 World Cup final, when the so dreamed title was very close, the selection of Garrincha, Pele, Zagallo, Didi and so many other stars entered and field without the "canarinho" jersey.

In the final between Brazil and Sweden, Fifa had determined that it would be the home team (Sweden) who would play with its official shirt. As both teams wore yellow, Brazil had to improvise their jersey second jersey. Paulo Machado de Carvalho, head of the Brazilian delegation in that World Cup, decided that Brazil would play in blue, the color of the mantle of Our Lady of Aparecida, the Catholic patron saint of Brazil.

It has become synonymous with the glamour, magic, and fun of Brazilian football on the backs of players such as Pele, Jairzinho, Zico and Socrates, who took football to new heights during the second half of the 20th Century.

The people of Brazil will never forget the gift given to them by Aldyr Garcia Schlee. There may be indifference and anger towards this World Cup but Brazilians still honor the shirt. Before Brazil wore yellow, they failed to win a single World Cup. Since 1953, they have won the trophy a record five times.