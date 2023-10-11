Historic Rohit ton blows Afghanistan away in World Cup

Rohit Sharma's historic hundred blew Afghanistan away in their second match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The eight-wicket win with 90 balls to spare did a world of good to India's net run rate as well which could prove vital later in the tournament.

It was his seventh century in World Cups, the most by anyone in the history of the tournament.

Rohit (131 off 84) bettered his predecessor Sachin Tendulkar's record who hit six hundreds across six World Cups (1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011).

Rohit hit one century in the 2015 World Cup and five in the 2019 edition where he was also the highest run-getter with 648 runs.

In the same innings, Rohit broke three more records. He reached 1000 runs in World Cups in his 19th innings, the joint-fastest in the tournament's history.

Rohit's hundred against Afghanistan came off 63 balls, the fastest by an Indian in World Cups. He broke Kapil Dev's record (72 balls) to become India's fastest centurion. He is now the leading six-hitter in ODIs as well, going past Chris Gayle's tally of 553.

Ishan Kishan made a run-a-ball 47 and Virat Kohli scored 55 off 56.

Earlier, fifties from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai took Afghanistan to 272 for eight after 50 overs against India in their second World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

It was the first time Afghanistan crossed 250 batting first in a World Cup match.

Captain Shahidi stitched together a partnership of 121 off 128 for the fourth wicket after losing three wickets for 63 runs.

Omarzai made 62 off 69 and was the first one to take on the Indian bowlers when he belted Kuldeep Yadav for two maximums in the same over. He hit four sixes and two fours.

Shahidi returned to form with a crucial 88-ball-80, overcoming a slow start.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, picking up a four-wicket haul.

