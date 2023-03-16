'His house is all photos of Messi': Why Garnacho chose to play for Argentina over Spain

The Manchester United starlet has dual citizenship for both Spain and Argentina and even featured in three under-18 games for La Roja.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Argentina youth coordinator Bernardo Romeo has explained why Alejandro Garnacho snubbed Spain, as the youngster apparently idolises Lionel Messi.

The Manchester United starlet has dual citizenship for both Spain and Argentina and even featured in three under-18 games for La Roja.

However, despite not being selected by Lionel Scaloni for their triumphant World Cup campaign last winter, Garnacho has committed his future to the Albiceleste and has already scored four goals in four appearances for Javier Mascherano's under-20 side. 

Despite spending a season and a half playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at United, youth coordinator Romeo revealed the winger's love for Albiceleste captain Messi, explaining to D Sports Radio: "Garnacho is very convinced about playing for the Argentina national team. You go into his house and he has all photos of Messi!"

Having been born in Madrid, Garnacho would be eligible to feature at senior level for La Roja.

But Romeo continued that any talks with Spain were not due to serious interest, as he claimed: "The Spanish national team manager had called him and he was very clear, he answered out of respect, but he has decided to play for Argentina".

Despite not featuring in Qatar, Garnacho is enjoying a breakout season under Erik ten Hag this campaign, posting nine goal involvements in 29 matches for the Red Devils across all competitions, including vital contributions against Fulham and West Ham. 

However, the 18-year-old was hit with a serious injury blow after Sunday's draw with Southampton as he confirmed an ankle problem that will keep him out of Argentina's upcoming friendlies against Panama and Curacao.

The winger is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks, meaning he will also miss United's second-leg fixture against Betis later on Thursday and their FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham on Sunday.

 

