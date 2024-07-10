Highly regarded pitch curator Tony Hemming to leave Bangladesh cricket

Sports

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 08:31 pm

Related News

Highly regarded pitch curator Tony Hemming to leave Bangladesh cricket

During his stay, he helped BCB improve its wickets and pitches on different grounds in Bangladesh.

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 08:31 pm
Highly regarded pitch curator Tony Hemming to leave Bangladesh cricket

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the departure of Curator Tony Hemming from his position today.

Hemming, a highly regarded figure in the field of cricket turf management, joined the BCB in July 2023.

During his stay, he helped BCB improve its wickets and pitches on different grounds in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BCB CEO Nizam thanked Hemming for his valuable contributions during his tenure, saying: "Tony Hemming has been an invaluable asset to the BCB, bringing his extensive knowledge and experience to enhance our cricketing infrastructure. His meticulous approach and dedication have raised the bar for ground preparation in Bangladesh, leaving a lasting impact on our facilities."

The BCB, however, extended its best wishes to Tony Hemming for his future endeavors.

Top News / Cricket

Tony Hemming / Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

11h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

9h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US presidential election: Why are Democrats looking for Kamala Harris instead of Biden?

US presidential election: Why are Democrats looking for Kamala Harris instead of Biden?

18m | Videos
Tech giant Samsung hit with indefinite strike

Tech giant Samsung hit with indefinite strike

1h | Videos
What the United States is saying about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia

What the United States is saying about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia

2h | Videos
The quota agitators want the initiative of the executive department, not the court order

The quota agitators want the initiative of the executive department, not the court order

2h | Videos