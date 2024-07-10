Highly regarded pitch curator Tony Hemming to leave Bangladesh cricket

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the departure of Curator Tony Hemming from his position today.

Hemming, a highly regarded figure in the field of cricket turf management, joined the BCB in July 2023.

During his stay, he helped BCB improve its wickets and pitches on different grounds in Bangladesh.

BCB CEO Nizam thanked Hemming for his valuable contributions during his tenure, saying: "Tony Hemming has been an invaluable asset to the BCB, bringing his extensive knowledge and experience to enhance our cricketing infrastructure. His meticulous approach and dedication have raised the bar for ground preparation in Bangladesh, leaving a lasting impact on our facilities."

The BCB, however, extended its best wishes to Tony Hemming for his future endeavors.